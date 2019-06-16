Porsha Williams Wishes Fiance Dennis McKinley A Happy First Father’s Day Shortly After Cheating Accusations

Porsha Williams took the time to acknowledge her fiance Dennis McKinley on Father’s Day, despite the couple’s relationship reportedly being on the rocks.

The new mom posted a picture of McKinley and the couple’s daughter, Pilar Jhena “PJ,” on Sunday. In the post, Williams shared how happy she was with how McKinley has helped in raising their first child, per HollywoodLife.

“Happy 1st Fathers Day Dennis,” Porsha said in the caption of the pic. “Pj @pilarjhena is blessed to have such a wonderful dad like you. It’s beautiful to witness the bond you have with our tiny angel.”

Williams’ sentimental post comes just three days after the Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to her Instagram page to address rumors that McKinley was cheating on her. The couple, who met last year, has been engaged since October 2018. HL reports that Williams discussed the importance of protecting her relationship and not letting rumors get to the best of her when she attended the American Black Film Festival in Miami on Thursday, June 13. While the entrepreneur stated at the festival that she has “nothing to hide” about her relationship, she does want to keep some personal matters to herself.

“I am on a reality television show and I do pride myself on being transparent on the show,” Porsha added. “But at the same time, I’m human and when you’re talking about family, something that you want for a lifetime, you have to protect it.”

Williams and McKinley began dating in the summer of 2018, shortly after Williams stated on the Season 10 reunion of RHOA that she would be married and a mother the same time next year. Their relationship, from the couple’s engagement to their baby shower for baby Pilar has been documented on the show. The Dish Nation host also aired her own Bravo special, RHOA’s Porsha’s Having a Baby, which documented her journey to giving birth to her baby girl, per The Inquisitr.

Page Six reports that the rumors of McKinley stepping out on his relationship began earlier this month. The outlet wrote that a YouTuber named Tasha K reportedly stated that the Atlanta businessman had an affair with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward. McKinley’s rep quickly shut down the rumors and stated that McKinley had never even met Ward, and they are taking legal action against Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe. McKinley’s rep also calls the claims against their client “a series of false salacious and slanderous allegations.”