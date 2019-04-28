Porsha Williams Shares Topless, Baby Bump Photo On Instagram Ahead Of New Bravo Special

Porsha Williams is making sure her fans are getting pumped for her first solo Bravo special.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is sharing more details of the pregnancy of her first child, Pilar Jhena McKinley, in a three-part special, Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Having a Baby. To promote the show’s Sunday night premiere, the reality star posted an Instagram snapshot to her 4.5 million followers. In the photo, Willams is covered in purple flowers, showing nothing but her baby bump and tan panties. Williams is also donning a smoky eyeshadow, long eyelashes and a bold red lip as her dark hair is pulled back. The star is also rocking a sparkly ring and nails to boot. The photo received more than 54,000 likes and more than 300 comments from Williams’ fans.

“Beautiful Ms. Porsha. I am so glad you are happy and living your best life. You deserve it,” one follower wrote.

“One of the most beautiful pregnant women I’ve seen!” exclaimed another.

Williams has been previewing her new special frequently since announcing it would air after the RHOA three-part reunion back in March. The Inquisitr previously shared that in one scene, she and her fiance Dennis McKinley have an argument over their living arrangement. The couple reportedly got into a disagreement after Williams suggested that instead of moving McKinley’s clothes from Williams’ basement to their bedroom, he get rid of many of his clothes altogether due to it not being up to her standards. In one scene, she asks why her fiance is still wearing certain items. In another, she claims that no one is wearing his fashion choices, one being clothes from Coogi.

The couple also will reportedly be discussing how they feel their daughter should be raised throughout the special. One topic of discussion seems to be how long the television personality will go on maternity leave.

“I am on maternity leave for three months, I don’t understand why you only want me to have daytime help for three weeks,” Porsha says, according to Hollywood Life.

HollywoodLife also stated that while the couple will have some hiccups that will be displayed on the show, they are still going strong. Williams posted a photo of the two of them on Sunday referring to the businessman as her “ride or die.” The couple is also reportedly planning their nuptials, which is set to take place on New Years Eve 2019.

Porsha’s Having A Baby premieres on Sunday, April 28, on Bravo.