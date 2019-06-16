‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Thomas Attacks Emma & Says, ‘I Don’t Want To Hurt You’

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video for the week of June 17, entitled “Obsession Turns Deadly,” reveals that Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) will make a comeback. But it seems as if the Forrester Creations’ intern may not survive very long if Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has anything to do with it.

Brooke & Liam Don’t Trust Thomas

Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) motherly instincts are kicking in. According to The Inquisitr, she feels uneasy about Thomas’ motives and is convinced that he is using Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) as a pawn to win Hope Logan (Annika Noelle.) However, the single father will plead, “I’m in love with your daughter.”

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) also doesn’t trust the designer. He will opine, “I don’t trust him. I wish that Hope wouldn’t either.” The Bold and the Beautiful promo shows that Liam is worried about his ex.

In the meantime, Brooke will make her feelings known to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye.) She tells her husband, “I can’t ignore what I see, it’s not healthy.” Brooke will try to make her husband see that Thomas’ obsession with Hope is not normal. She wants Ridge to do something about his son before it’s too late.

Xander Confronts Thomas On TheBold And The Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) will confront Thomas. The preview shows that he will accuse him of manipulating Hope when he says, “You work fast, don’t you?”

Thomas Forrester Attacks Emma Barber

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video show that Thomas will make a threat. He tells someone that “You should probably stay out of this. You don’t know what might happen if you get involved.”

While the promo shows Xander and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) directly after he utters the words, they are not shown in one shot. At approximately 14 seconds into the B&B spoilers video, Thomas and Emma face off. Emma can be seen snarling at Thomas while he is clearly irate. He then attacks Emma by grabbing her shoulders.

Upon closer inspection, viewers can also see a disturbing scene six seconds into the promo. Somebody is standing at the edge of a deep pit looking down. The Bold and the Beautiful summer preview teases that not everyone will make it out alive, and it seems as if someone went through a lot of trouble to hide their murderous streak.

“I don’t want to hurt you,” Thomas says. Or does he?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.