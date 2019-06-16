North Carolina Boy Defends Himself With A Machete When An Intruder Breaks Into His Family’s Home

An 11-year-old boy fought off a home intruder with a machete.

On Friday morning an 11-year-old boy was alone in his family’s home in Mebane, North Carolina. A woman knocked on his front door while a man broke in through a window and forced the child into a bedroom closet. The home invasion was an attempted robbery but the boy was not about to let that happen. He reportedly sprung from the closet, grabbed a machete, and fought off the intruder himself, according to CNN.

The surprised suspect sustained a head wound but still had the strength to kick the child before picking up a PlayStation and a television he intended to steal. However, because of his profuse bleeding, he had to drop the electronics and make a run for it. The next day, he showed up at the emergency room at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill to receive treatment for his wounds. It was there that police were able to identify him as the suspect and were standing by in order to take him into custody upon his release. However, he managed to sneak out and disappear before this could happen.

The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Jataveon Dashawn Hall who has a warrant out for his arrest in connection to the home invasion. He is still missing.

The robbery suspect showed up at the hospital with wounds from the machete, but later escaped. https://t.co/W5G67jN9bJ — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) June 16, 2019

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood took the time to praise the 11-year-old who stood up for himself and protected his home. Not only did the child refuse to sit back and watch a robbery happen, but he risked his own life to pursue the suspect. As a result, police now have blood evidence that Hall was in fact in the home at the time, which will make it a lot easier for law enforcement to convict him and get a dangerous criminal off the streets.

“This is very tough kid who kept his wits about him. At the same time, I want to reflect that this youngster, his family and indeed this community, are very lucky this event did not have a tragic ending for the child. Not only did this youngster thwart the larceny attempt, he created blood evidence that very well may lead to a conviction in this case.”

As for how Hall managed to slip away from the hospital, UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill claims that they are not responsible.