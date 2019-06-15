’90 Day Fiancé’: Jonathan Rivera Has Finally Posted His New Girlfriend To Social Media

90 Day Fiancé’s Jonathan Rivera has a new girlfriend and the realtor has finally made the relationship Instagram official less than six months after his separation from wife Fernanda Flores, according to a report from E! News.

Rivera and Flores appeared on the sixth season of the TLC romance reality series. The realtor met the Mexican bombshell during a visit to Mexico and the handsome pair immediately hit it off on the dance floor. After dating long distance for a few months, the couple got engaged and Rivera applied for the K-1 visa for his new fiancé. The couple got married while on the show, but they weren’t able to keep the marriage going. It was later revealed that their separation occurred because the partners wanted different things. Flores, an aspiring model, declared her desire to move to another state to further her career and the pair ended up calling it quits, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

After his separation, Rivera made it clear he was open to the possibility of finding new love and it seems like he’s done exactly that. Earlier this year, the TV personality began posting photos of himself and his new girlfriend but has been careful not to reveal the mystery woman’s face…until now.

On Wednesday, Rivera took to Instagram to share an official couple’s photo of himself and his “WCW,” which stands for “Woman Crush Wednesday.” The photo shows Rivera’s new beau in a fitting black dress as he posed behind her with his hands on her waist. The realtor matched his girl’s outfit with a black deep V-neck T-shirt and a pair of khaki pants.

Fans of the TV star were quick to share their opinions in the comment section of the photo.

“Very happy to see you happy and she is a woman not a child. Hope for long healthy relationship,” one person wrote. “I’m so glad you found love again! You are way better off without ‘you know who’ I won’t say her name. She totally used you,” another said.

Several other fans have accused Flores of using her now ex-husband but Rivera said that wasn’t the case.

“My feelings for Fernanda were real and Fernanda’s feelings for me were real. Fernanda’s not a gold digger. Fernanda didn’t come here for a green card,” he told InTouch Weekly.

As for Flores, the aspiring model seems to be doing well. She has recently been spotted working as a waitress in a fancy restaurant, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, while still working to establish herself as a model and a YouTuber.