‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, June 17: Brooke Sees Through Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, June 17 reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) does not trust Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Even though they stay in the same house, she is extremely suspicious of her stepson’s motives and does not trust him anywhere near her daughter.

Brooke told Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) that she has certain reservations about his son. As far as she is concerned, Thomas overstepped the boundaries in Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) marriage when he told Hope that he still loved her. Brooke believes that he had a role in ending the couple’s marriage.

She told Ridge that she thought that his designs were too risqué for the Hope For The Future line. Thomas recently returned to Forrester Creations and decided to take on HFTF’s line as his personal project. Brooke thinks that the designs are not in line with HFTF’s values.

Brooke also recently spied Hope in Thomas’ arms. She walked in on them as Thomas was comforting Hope. She disapproves of him spending so much time with Hope who is especially vulnerable after losing both her daughter and her marriage. She is concerned that Hope may make rash decisions as she is under considerable stress.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Brooke will voice her opinion about Thomas, per Highlight Hollywood. She has observed the designer’s tactics over a period of time and knows that he has a hidden agenda. Brooke feels that he is manipulating her daughter.

Thomas knows that Hope cares about Douglas (Henry Joseph Saimiri) and that they share a very special bond. Douglas lost his mother while Hope lost her child. They both understand the gravity of death and they have connected over this issue. Brooke will become convinced that Thomas is using his own son to get what he wants from Hope when she sees evidence of his tactics.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Brooke and Thomas will face off later this week. She will confront him about his role in Hope’s life and give him a piece of her mind. Apparently, Brooke believes that Thomas is controlling her daughter. However, Thomas will fight back when Brooke blasts him about his obsessive behavior. He won’t back down as far as Hope is concerned, and will give her a piece of his mind.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.