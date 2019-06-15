Watch Venezuela Vs. Peru Copa America Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, South America Championship Is Underway

Both Venezuela and Peru reached the Copa America quarterfinals in last year's Centenario tournament, and now look to keep pace with Brazil in Group A.

After host nation Brazil officially opened the 2019 Copa America by cruising past Bolivia 3-0 — despite a “lackluster” showing that drew jeers from their own fans, according to the BBC — the tournament is kicking into high gear with another Group A match. Two teams that qualified for the quarterfinals in the special 2016 Centenario edition of the Copa America — Venezuela and Peru — will face off, looking to keep pace with the host country who sits comfortably atop the group. Venezuela comes in with momentum on their side after they trounced the United States 3-0 in a friendly match on June 9. Peru, on the other hand, suffered a 3-0 drubbing by Colombia on that same day, and have lost four of their last six matches, all friendlies. Los Incas will try to turn their fortunes around in the match that will live stream from Brazil.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Copa America Group A contest on Saturday, pitting Venezuela against Peru, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Brasília Time at the 60,540-seat Arena do Grêmio in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, on Saturday, June 15. In Venezuela, kickoff will take place at 3 p.m. Venezuelan Standard Time, and in Peru, the start time will be 2 p.m. local time.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time is set for 8 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, noon Pacific. Fans in Japan can catch the live stream starting at 4 a.m. on Sunday morning, June 16, Japan Standard Time.

Peru has won the Copa America twice in the previous 45 tournaments, but not since 1975, according to World Football. Venezuela has never won the Copa.

Veteran Peru forward Paolo Guerrero will lead his team’s attack, bringing his 11 goals across 19 Copa America games into the match, per SportsStar. Venezuela will counter with their own striker, Salomon Rondon, who tallied 11 goals in the English Premier League last season, playing for Newcastle United. Rondon scored twice against the United States, making him Venezuela’s all-time leader in international goals.

Andy Lyons / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Venezuela vs. Peru Saturday 2019 Copa America Group A match, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription costs $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, giving fans a week-long period to watch the La Vinotinto vs. La Blanquirroja Copa America match at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports. In Italy, the Venezuela vs. Peru showdown will be streamed live by DAZN Italia, while in Japan, DAZN also carries the match. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match is streamed live on the TSN Go sports platform.

Throughout the Caribbean, the game will stream via SportsMax. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of Venezuela vs. Peru, be sure to check LiveSoccer TV.