Bella Thorne Ends Blackmail By Posting Private Photos Publicly Before A Hacker Can

A hacker threatened Bella Thorne with her own nude pictures before she took her power back.

Bella Thorne is a 21-year-old actress who knows all too well how challenging growing up as a celebrity can be. With paparazzi tracking her constant move, she has little privacy. Recently, what little privacy she did have was stolen away by a cowardly hacker. The identified individual hacked into Thorne’s private devices and retrieved sexually explicit photos she had intended to be only for one special person in her life. The hacker then blackmailed her with her own nudes, according to Hollywood Life.

After 24 hours of the hacker holding the actress’s photos over her, she decided to take control of the situation and put the power back in her hands. Thus, she made the difficult decision to share the indecent photos publicly, before the hacker could. She also shared screenshots of the texts in which the hacker brags that they have videos of her as well.

By posting the photos that were supposed to be private, Thorne was showing that she is strong enough not to let an unidentified coward have control of her. In the meantime, the hacker will have the FBI to deal with.

Thorne explained the motivation behind her decision in a Twitter post on Saturday.

“For the last 24 hours I have been threatened with my own nudes I feel gross, I feel watched, I feel someone has taken something from me that I only wanted one special person to see.”

Bella Thorne Reveals She’s Been ‘Hacked & Threatened’ & Posts Blackmail Texts To Twitter: ‘I Took My Power Back’ https://t.co/KzT2KCL3YR pic.twitter.com/qSbs7bGYpY — peter alexander (@carribablue) June 15, 2019

She went on to reveal that the blackmailer has also sent her the nude photos he’s stolen from other celebrities, but didn’t identify who. Thorne realized that the hacker wasn’t going to stop and that if she didn’t make a bold move she could have to worry about these explicit images getting out for a long time. Her other option was to simply post them for the world to see and refuse to be shamed for them.

“I’m putting this out because it’s my decision, now you don’t get to take yet another thing from me.”

Unfortunately, the hacking incident took place at a time in which Thorne was supposed to be celebrating. She’s currently on tour for her new book, The life of a Wannabe Mogul, which will be released next month.

“I have been crying instead of celebrating my book while doing my book press. Oh yea, the FBI will be at your house shortly,” she said, ending the post with a threat to the hacker to watch their back.