‘Modern Family’ Star Nolan Gould Shocks Fans With Shirtless Photoshoot

The former child star is all grown up as he poses for a sweaty photo spread.

Modern Family fans are freaking out over new photos of Nolan Gould. The Modern Family star, who made his debut as Luke Dunphy on the hit ABC comedy in 2009 when he was just 11 years old, is all grown up—and he’s got the shirtless photos to prove it.

Gould, who is now 20 years old, recently showed off his fit physique in the new issue of C’est Prune magazine. Nolan posed for a series of shirtless snaps for photographer Mike Ruiz, according to TooFab.

In the photo spread, Gould is seen hanging on a pullup bar wearing ripped jeans and no shirt. The actor posted the photo to Instagram and received an onslaught of comments from fans who couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

“Photoshopped,” Gould’s Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson joked.

While some commenters noted that Nolan Gould is in “beast mode,” others couldn’t believe this was the same person who starred on Modern Family as a kid. A few admitted their jaws dropped when they saw Nolan’s photos on Instagram.

“When did you grow up? I’m not ready,” one confused follower wrote.

“Since when do you have chest hair? You’re just a kid,” another added.

Gould was also described as “hot” and “a hunk” by his fans. You can see Nolan Gould’s shirtless photo below.

Of course, this is not the first time Modern Family fans have deemed one of the show’s stars unrecognizable. Last month, Modern Family fans did not recognize Gould’s TV sister, Ariel Winter, when she posed for a cast photo taken at the Disney/ABC upfront event in New York City. The 21-year-old actress, who plays Alex Dunphy on the ABC hit, recently lost weight and dyed her hair red, so stunned fans were confused as to who the new girl in the photo was. Some Modern Family fans even asked, “Where’s Alex?,” as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

With the Modern Family kids all grown up, it’s not a surprise that the long-running show will wrap up next year after its 11th season. In the accompanying C’est Prune interview, Nolan Gould reflected on his 10-year stint on the Emmy-winning sitcom. The former child star said he has spent almost half his life on Modern Family and admits it feel “strange” to be moving on from the ABC series.

Nolan Gould also said while he’s sad to leave Modern Family behind, he’s “looking forward to the future” and that he will always remain close with his TV family.