Apple’s 2019 iPhone Release Date Has Been Leaked

When it comes to iPhones, Apple has kept a fairly predictable announcement and launch schedule over the years. The company typically unveils new iPhones during the second week of September, offers pre-orders a few days later, then officially launches the devices during the following week. And it looks like the Silicon Valley phone-maker will be sticking to its usual plan for its 2019 releases, according to a report from BGR.

On Thursday morning, Venture Beat’s Evan Blass shared a screenshot of what looks to be a leaked marketing calendar from phone service provider Verizon. The calendar provided past and upcoming release dates for multiple “tier 1” mobile devices, including the iPhone, which is shown sitting between September and October.

This placement could indicate that Verizon expects to have the 2019 iPhone available for customers between the end of September to the beginning of October. Or it could mean that Apple might be planning to launch its higher-end iPhone XI and iPhone XI Max models at the end of September, and its updated XR model during the early weeks of October.

Of course, these are currently just speculations, but BGR does believe the calendar could “be a sign that all three iPhone models will launch simultaneously in 2019.”

The leaked calendar also suggests that the Galaxy Note 10 will be released in August, while October will bring Google’s Pixel 4, which has recently been leaked, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Earlier this week, Google posted images of its upcoming Pixel 4 and tech enthusiasts were quick to notice the striking similarities between the official design of Google’s Pixel and the rumored design of Apple’s upcoming iPhones.

The rumors surrounding Apple’s 2019 releases have been circulating for months, and several leaks have pointed to Apple opting to replace its current two-camera setup on its flagship device with a new and improved triple-camera design, which would be housed in a larger and more rounded square camera bump on the rear of the device. This rumored design has recently been confirmed by new cases that were reportedly designed for the 2019 iPhones, according to MacRumors.

Loading...

Accessory maker Olixar has also released camera protectors for Apple’s upcoming devices and “as you’ve undoubtedly surmised at this point, they match the exact design we’ve seen leak time and time again,” according to a report from BGR.

However, despite the notable camera changes and the expected internal improvements for Apple’s 2019 lineup, analysts at Mizuho Securities are convinced that the company’s next iPhone will struggle, according to a report from Apple Insider.

“As we mentioned above, we expect the 2019 models to lack novelty,” the firm stated. “We think the iPhone will struggle for two straight years, which would be a rare occurrence for the company.”

Of course, only time will tell, and Apple is expected to unveil its 2019 iPhones later this year.