‘The View’s’ Sunny Hostin Drops Bombshell Admission About Confrontation With ‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel

During a panel discussion where The View hosts spoke about a heated clip from Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City which showed Bethenny Frankel and Luann de Lesseps fighting, View co-host, and ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin recalled her own charged confrontation with Frankel several years ago during a visit to a New York beach.

After viewing footage from the series and discussing the clip showing Frankel locking horns with de Lesseps, the panel spoke about what they saw played out on camera. Show moderator Whoopi Goldberg seemed particularly uninterested as she admittedly does not regularly watch reality television. It was Meghan McCain, a longtime viewer of all of the Bravo Real Housewives franchise shows that broke down why, perhaps, Frankel was upset, citing the fact that she was likely still grieving the death of her boyfriend Dennis Shields.

Vanity Fair reported that emergency responders at Trump Tower found the banker and businessman reportedly dead of a prescription pill overdose in August 2018.

Fans of the series were stunned at how wildly angry Frankel became during her argument with de Lesseps, whom she accused of caring only about her own needs. Frankel accused the singer of not being there for her after the death of Sheilds, leaving her on her own when she needed the support of her friends.

People Magazine reported that Frankel furiously yelled during the heated exchange, “I did your intervention while my guy died of a drug overdose. You never checked in on Dennis, not once!”

A stone-faced Hostin recalled her own heated exchange with Frankel several years ago while enjoying a beach day with her family.

“I don’t know Bethenny, but I have seen her behave like that on the beach,” said Hostin of the reality star. “I have seen that kind of behavior when Bethenny yelled at my child at the beach. It was in the middle of the day, and my child was about 7, playing with other children at about 2 o’clock in the afternoon, and she said that her child was napping inside with the window open and that our children were being too loud on the beach.”

The child per Hostin’s claim is the reality star’s now 9-year-old daughter, Bryn with ex-Jason Hoppy.

The View host claimed Frankel yelled at her child and Hostin reportedly confronted her regarding her concerns, telling her that adults speak to adults, not children. She then concluded her story with the statement, “And she knows I’m telling the truth.”

People Magazine reported that a Frankel source claims the incident is untrue.

The same source then explained that Frankel does not know Hostin and finds it “strange” that the ABC talk show host has a “fixation” on her. This same source also claims that Hostin spoke negatively about the RHONY star during her efforts to help the people of Puerto Rico following the devastation from Hurricane Maria in 2017.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.