Taylor Swift Rocks Massive Back Tattoo And Pink Bikini In Art Cover For New Single

Taylor Swift just released a new single, “You Need To Calm Down,” and it came with an extremely epic cover art.

The singer took to her Instagram page to share the single cover with her 118 million followers, and it’s not what most people would expect. She has returned to her more “girly girl” vibe with the new album, Lover, which will be out August 23, following her quite darkness-inspired record, Reputation, and her latest Instagram post depicts exactly that departure from her previous mood.

In the photo, Taylor has her back turned to the camera and wears a pink bikini, revealing a massive tattoo that covers almost her entire back. The black ink showcases a snake at the bottom with its mouth open, while dozens of pretty butterflies fly around and above it. Fans of the pop star will remember that the snake represented her previous album, a symbol that she appropriated and made it her own after her very public feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star using the snake emoji to refer to Taylor.

This celebrity beef was one of the main inspirations behind the Pennsylvania native’s album, and she ended up spinning it to her favor and even had a massive snake robot on stage during her world tour. However, it seems like Taylor is ready to return to her sweet, lovable self, with this new album, and the new music she has been releasing shows just that.

In addition, the “You Need To Calm Down” cover art also shows Taylor standing in what appears to be a trailer park, as she wears her long blonde locks in a cute up-do and rocks heart-shaped earrings and a pair of sunglasses, oozing some serious summer vibes.

As reported by Pitchfork, the new song has a political undertone to it, with the 29-year-old at one point singing, “You just need to take several seats and then try to restore the peace/And control your urges to scream about all the people you hate/’Cause shade never made anybody less gay.” The pop star is a vocal advocate for LGBTQ rights, and the release of the new single was clearly strategic as June is Pride Month.

In a short clip recorded for Beats 1 and shared on their Twitter page, she explained the meaning behind the record, saying, “I’ve observed a lot of different people in our society who put so much energy and effort into negativity. And it made me feel like, ‘you need to just calm down.'”