Donald Trump Keeps Telling Fake Stories About Big, Strong Men Bursting Into Tears Because Of Something He Did

Have you heard the one about the big, strong men who were reduced to tears in the presence of Donald Trump because of something the president did?

If you’ve listened to Trump long enough, chances are you’ve heard some variation of his story about the stoic, never-cried-in-their-lives guys who burst into tears as the president signed an executive order or passed some legislation to help them. There’s only one problem: it’s made up.

The crying men story trend was picked up by Canadian journalist Daniel Dale, who made note of a story Trump told this week about a group of men who cried when he signed an executive order that affected their livelihood. But as Dale noted on Twitter, there was video of the executive order signing and it showed a total lack of tears from the men behind Trump.

“In Iowa this week, Trump told a story about how homebuilders, farmers and ranchers were crying as they stood behind him when he signed his executive order on the Waters of the United States rule,” Dale wrote. “He signed the order on camera. Nobody cried at any point.”

Dale noted that this is now the second time Trump has told the lie about grown men bursting into tears, but said Trump usually claims it happened “backstage” or somewhere with no witnesses who could contradict the story. The difference with the one in Iowa was there was video of Trump signing the executive order, and proof that no strong men actually cried because of Trump’s actions.

The account of Trump’s bizarre tale of men bursting into tears has caused a stir online, with many mocking Trump for a fake story that seems to elevate himself to legendary proportions. Others noted that Trump seems to have a tendency to spin tales that paint himself in a glowing light, even when the facts don’t come anywhere close to matching up his tales.

Of all his various insanities, Trump's repeated fantasies about how Big Strong Men were reduced to tears over something he did might just be the weirdest. https://t.co/CAWUtZqSZL — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) June 13, 2019

Donald Trump has often been blasted for sharing obviously fake stories, despite his frequent attacks on so-called “fake news” against him. Last week, as Trump traveled to the U.K. for a state visit, some news outlets revisited Trump’s habit of using the royal family’s popularity to spread fake reports about his own businesses.

In the examples, Trump would serve as an anonymous source, claiming Princess Diana or Prince Charles were joining his properties. New York tabloids would print. Wire services would aggregate, generating the fake stories world and nationwide.https://t.co/v6xQmgq9xX pic.twitter.com/4UpB7h6pH5 — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) June 5, 2019

As CNN noted, Trump was known to plant fake stories in the New York tabloids claiming that members of the royal family were interested in buying Trump properties, including one that Princess Diana was going to buy a $3.5 million condo in Trump Tower.