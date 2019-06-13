Donald Trump Jr. Threatens Justin Amash, Gets Roasted For Trump Tower Meeting

Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter Thursday to imply that he would be supporting Jim Lower in his primary against Justin Amash in Michigan. Lower announced his plan to run shortly after the libertarian-leaning Republican and Michigan Representative publicly announced his support for impeaching President Donald Trump, per the Hill Reporter.

“See you soon Justin… I hear Michigan is beautiful during primary season,” Trump Jr. wrote while referencing a poll that showed Lower leading Amash by a 49-33 percent margin.

But things didn’t go quite as planned for Trump Jr. when Amash responded.

“If it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer,” he tweeted, referencing Trump Jr.’s reply to an email from Rob Goldstone concerning Russians with potentially damaging information on his father’s presidential opponent at the time, Hilary Clinton.

On Wednesday, Trump Jr. completed his second round of follow-up questions from the Senate Intelligence Committee. ABC News reports that Trump Jr. claims the questions were related to discrepancies between his claims about the Trump Tower Moscow project when his father was running for president and the account given by Michael Cohen, the president’s former longtime personal lawyer and fixer.

“The reality is that there was nothing to change,” Trump Jr. said. “If there needed to be clarification because Michael Cohen — who lets not forget is serving time right now for lying to these very investigative bodies — I’m happy to do that.”

“I don’t think I changed anything of what I said because there’s nothing to change,” he added, saying that he is “glad” the ordeal is over and assuring that he is not worried about perjury charges.

As The Inquisitr reported, Amash’s call for Trump’s impeachment may have been a significant factor in bringing national support for the president’s support even. In particular, there has been a substantial shift in American independents’ support of Trump’s impeachment. While this group opposed impeachment by a 52-39 margin on the day Amash called for the process, the numbers swung to 47-44 just two weeks later.

Amash has been vocal about the importance of ensuring that impeachable behavior — which he believes was outlined in Robert Mueller’s report — is not left unchecked. He blasted Attorney General William Barr for his handling of the Mueller report findings, and also criticized the current state of Congress, which he suggests rewards people for towing the party line and punishes anyone that strays from their party.

“They’re doing the wrong thing consistently,” he said, adding that demanding this kind of loyalty creates a system where you never get “honest representation.”