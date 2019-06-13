Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson To Be Honored At 2019 MTV Movie Awards With Generation Award

Actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be honored at the 2019 MTV Movie Awards. Johnson will be offered the Generation Award, which honors beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names in the industry.

MTV announced that it would honor Johnson with the award during the annual ceremony, which will air Monday, June 17, on MTV.

“Johnson is an icon on both film and TV who has become one of the most beloved actors of our generation,” Amy Doyle, General Manager, MTV said in a press release. “Throughout his career, Johnson has proven to be the ultimate bada**, an action star with a flair for comedy, one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time and a true family man. He continues to captivate his audience worldwide and we are thrilled to celebrate him with the Generation Award.”

Past Generation Award winners at the fun-filled awards show include Chris Pratt, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, and Tom Cruise.

Hosting the event will be Shazam! star Zachary Levi at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Levi follows in the footsteps of previous MTV Movie & TV Hosts, including Tiffany Haddish, Adam Devine, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer, Conan O’Brien, Rebel Wilson, Russell Brand, Jason Sudeikis, and Andy Samberg, noted the MTV press site.

Performers at the event will include musicians Bazzi and Lizzo. Jada Pinkett Smith, the host of Facebook’s Red Table Talk, will receive the Trailblazer Award.

Nominees for the major categories at the awards show are as follows:

BEST MOVIE

— Avengers: Endgame.

— BlacKkKlansman.

— Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

— To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

— Us.

BEST SHOW

— Big Mouth.

— Game of Thrones.

— Riverdale.

— Schitt’s Creek.

— The Haunting of Hill House.

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

— Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter), The Hate U Give.

— Lady Gaga (Ally), A Star is Born.

— Lupita Nyong’o (Red), Us.

— Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury), Bohemian Rhapsody.

— Sandra Bullock (Malorie), Bird Box.

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

— Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred), The Handmaid’s Tale.

— Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Game of Thrones.

— Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva), Jane the Virgin.

— Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman), Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

BEST HERO

— Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Captain Marvel.

— John David Washington (Ron Stallworth), BlacKkKlansman.

— Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Game of Thrones.

— Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), Avengers: Endgame.

— Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam), Shazam!

BEST VILLAIN

— Jodie Comer (Villanelle), Killing Eve.

— Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford), The Handmaid’s Tale.

— Josh Brolin (Thanos), Avengers: Endgame.

— Lupita Nyong’o (Red), Us.

— Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg), You.

BEST KISS

— Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle), Riverdale.

— Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera), Aquaman.

— Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff), Sex Education.

— Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean), To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

— Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying), Venom.

REALITY ROYALTY

— Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

— Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

— The Bachelor.

— The Challenge.

— Vanderpump Rules.

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

— Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh), Crazy Rich Asians.

— Dan Levy (David Rose), Schitt’s Creek.

— John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman), Big Mouth.

— Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders), Little.

— Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam), Shazam!

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

— Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh), Crazy Rich Asians.

— Haley Lu Richardson (Stella), Five Feet Apart.

— Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez), Pose.

— Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong), Sex Education.

— Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky), To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

BEST FIGHT

— Captain America vs. Thanos, Avengers: Endgame.

— Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva, Captain Marvel.

— Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers, Game of Thrones.

— Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality, RBG.

— Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair, WWE Wrestlemania.

BEST REAL–LIFE HERO

— Alex Honnold, Free Solo.

— Hannah Gadsby, Nanette.

— Roman Reigns, WWE SmackDown.

— Ruth Bader Ginsburg, RBG.

— Serena Williams, Being Serena.

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

— Alex Wolff (Peter), Hereditary.

— Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia), The Curse of La Llorona.

— Rhian Rees (Dana Haines), Halloween.

— Sandra Bullock (Malorie), Bird Box.

— Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain), The Haunting of Hill House.

BEST DOCUMENTARY

— At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal.

— McQueen.

— Minding the Gap.

— RBG.

— Surviving R. Kelly.

BEST HOST

— Gayle King, CBS This Morning.

— Nick Cannon, Wild ‘n Out.

— Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer.

— RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race.

— Trevor Noah, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

MOST MEME-ABLE MOMENT

— The Lilo Dance, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.

— Ray J’s Hat, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

— The Notorious RBG, RBG.

— Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail, RuPaul’s Drag Race.

— Colton Underwood jumps the fence, The Bachelor.

Fans can vote for their favorites at vote.mtv.com, and by direct messaging @MTVAwards on Twitter and Facebook Messenger.