Jennifer Lopez Shares Steamy Onstage Shot From Her ‘It’s My Party’ Tour

At this point, pop icon Jennifer Lopez is a veteran when it comes to tours. She’s gone on countless tours to promote her various albums over the years, and even though she’s a busy mom and approaching 50, she shows no signs of slowing down.

Over the past month, Lopez has been giving fans an inside peek at her tour on her YouTube channel. She’s posted a series of videos on the making of the “It’s My Party” tour, counting down week by week until the tour launched. Now, she’s officially on the road and coming to the stage at venues across the world.

According to the “It’s My Party” tour site, the tour will be Lopez’ biggest one ever, and will have her stopping in 25 cities. While the majority of the locations will be in the United States, she’s also giving her international fans a chance to see her perform with a few international stops.

Lopez knows how to dazzle onstage, and recently shared a picture from the Sacramento stop of the tour on her Instagram. In the photo, Lopez is showcasing her curves in glittery tights and a barely-there bodysuit, posing with one of the props she has onstage. Fans are loving the glimpse into her tour attire, commenting “you are the 8th wonder of the world,” “you killed it once again queen,” and “this tour is everything.”

The Hollywood Reporter chatted with Lopez’s stylist for the tour, Rob Zangardi, about what went into creating all the looks for the tour. In total, Zangardi created 195 costumes for all the dancers who would be taking the stage, and 19 for Lopez herself to change into throughout the production. There are plenty of Swarovski crystals studded on the outfits, giving a total sparkle to many looks, something that Zangardi said was very important to the overall vibe of the tour.

“Sparkle is incredible effective for a big show like Jennifer’s. On stage, things translate so differently. When you have an intimate setting or a smaller venue, it’s important to see the artist’s face, what they’re doing and not distract too much with the costume. But when you’re performing for 20,000 people in an arena, the people way in the back need to see you and nothing’s more exciting than seeing J.Lo shining like a diamond onstage. And that’s a J.Lo staple. Jennifer has always loved the sparkle, the jewelry and the more-is-more mentality — for everything that she does.”

While the photo from Sacramento is the first one she’s shared of the tour, she’ll likely be sharing a lot more shots — or perhaps even footage on her YouTube channel — in the weeks to come.