Cardi B Says She’s Been Hitting The Gym For The Past Two Weeks: ‘I Ain’t Never Getting Surgery Again’

Cardi B is determined to change her lifestyle choices to avoid going under the knife again.

The “I Like It” rapper recently shared that she is starting fresh by exercising more over the last few weeks. Cardi took to Twitter on Wednesday to share that canceling her shows recently made the 26-year-old mother of one rethink her decision to get plastic surgery. According to HollywoodLife, Cardi wrote that she has been going through other avenues to stay fit, which has helped her financially and physically.

“I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause b***h I ain’t getting surgery again,” Cardi tweeted. “But let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since.”

The “Press” rapper canceled three concerts back in May after her doctors advised her to take the mandatory healing time she needed to recover. Cardi reportedly announced that she had a breast augmentation and liposuction earlier that month, but was still planning to perform her slated concerts. However, fans soon learned that the rapper had to cancel her two shows in May and also one at the Singapore Grand Prix, which was supposed to take place in September 2019.

Cardi has historically never been one to shy away from the topic of plastic surgery, as she has been vocal about having work done before and after she became a household name. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper reportedly recently defended her decision to have plastic surgery via Instagram on May 31. Cardi reportedly shared with her 45.5 million followers that due to her bustling career, she doesn’t have time to go to the gym and, at the time, preferred to go under the knife.

“I do whatever the f**k I want to do with my body, let me tell you something b**tch. I do whatever the f**k I want. And I don’t have — the time of day like you do,” Cardi said. “My job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So no, I don’t have time to work out.”

While sources say that Cardi’s doctors and her husband Offset reportedly had to force the Hustlers actress to slow down from shows, she stated on social media that it was the right call. Since recovering, Cardi has shown that she suffers from “swollen feet” and a “puffy stomach” as a result of her healing time. The rapper also explained to her fans that both her feet and stomach burn when being swelled up, which is why her doctor advised her to relax.

According to HL, Cardi will announce new dates for her shows as she continues to heal.