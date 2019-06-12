Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Marries Following Split From His Ex-Sister-In-Law

Hunter Biden, the son of the former vice president and current presidential frontrunner Joseph “Joe” Biden, recently married a South African woman named Melissa Cohen, Page Six reported Wednesday.

The younger Biden, per The Inquisitr, split up earlier this year from Hallie Biden, the widow of his late brother Beau. Hunter’s relationship with Hallie reportedly led to Hunter’s divorce from his previous wife, Kathleen Buhle Biden, whom he divorced in 2017.

Despite the reports that 49-year-old Hunter had split from Hallie only in April, he has now moved on and remarried. Melissa, who was born in South Africa and lives in Los Angeles, and Hunter were wed in a “secret ceremony.” Melissa’s father, reached by Page Six at his home in South Africa, said he had not yet met his daughter’s new husband but had spoken to him briefly.

Beau, a former attorney general of Delaware, died in May of 2015 at the age of 46 from brain cancer, leading his father, this week, to promise a cure for cancer should he become president, per Fox News.

At some point after Beau’s passing, Hunter and Hallie got together, and dated until this year. Beau and Hunter are both Joe’s sons from his first marriage, and both sons survived the car accident in 1972 that killed both their mother Neilia and sister Naomi. Joe married his second and current wife, Jill, in 1975.

wow Biden’s son already moved on from his dead brother’s wife! https://t.co/NjCQbhZqVT — Molly Lambert ???? (@mollylambert) June 12, 2019

When Joe first discussed running for president, there was some speculation that the situation with his son and daughter-in-law could affect the campaign. Hunter issued a statement, at the time, disputing that notion.

“The important aspect of my complicated divorce (like all divorces) and an equally complicated life, marked by the tragic loss of my mother, sister and brother is this: My father has been a constant source of love and strength in my life,” Hunter told Vanity Fair in January.

Hunter, in addition to his romantic relationships, has been implicated in some financial shenanigans involving his business dealings in Ukraine. Per Politifact, Hunter held a directorship with a Ukrainian gas company at the time that his father was vice president, although there’s no evidence that the then-vice president took any actions with his son’s interest in mind. Joe also pushed for the ouster of a certain Ukrainian prosecutor, although there’s no evidence that had anything to do with his son’s financial interests.