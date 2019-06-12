‘Fuller House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Surprise Guest For Season 5

The actress posted a spoiler to Instagram.

Fuller House fans are gearing up for the show’s fifth and final season. And while the fate of one longtime cast member has not yet been revealed, producers are wasting no time in signing guest stars for the Netflix hit.

Earlier this week, Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure posted an Instagram photo in which she revealed that comedy star and voice actress Mindy Sterling will appear in an episode of the final season of Fuller House.

Sterling is best known as Frau Farbissina, Dr. Evil’s henchwoman, in the Austin Powers movies, as well as for her roles as Principal Skidmore on Disney Channel’s A.N.T. Farm and Miss Francine Briggs on iCarly. More recently, the instantly recognizable character actress made recurring guest appearances on the hit sitcoms black-ish and The Goldbergs, according to IMDB.

In her post, Candace Cameron Bure described Mindy Sterling as “comedy royalty.” The photo posted by the Fuller House star appears to be set in a cooking class. The actresses are holding fake kitchen knives in the scene, and there’s a large chalkboard with a cooking class’s “menu du jour.”

It looks like Fuller House will be cooking up some comedy during its final season, and DJ Tanner will be the star student, as you can see below.

Little is known about the final season of Fuller House, most notably whether or not troubled cast member Lori Loughlin will return to close out her character’s storylines. Still, even if Loughlin’s Aunt Becky is never seen again amid the star’s real-life legal troubles in the high-profile college admissions scandal, there will surely be several guest stars to keep fans talking.

During its first four seasons, Fuller House has featured a list of guest stars that included late Growing Pains star Alan Thicke, singer Macy Gray, Dancing With the Stars veterans Bruno Tonioli and Maksim and Val Chmerkovskiy, and Bionic Woman and Six Million Dollar Man stars Lindsay Wagner and Lee Majors. New Kids on the Block bandmates Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, Danny Wood, and Jordan and Jonathan Knight even made a cameo on the Netflix sitcom.

Candace Cameron Bure also teased to Entertainment Tonight that she hoped to nab a major movie star for a Fuller House guest spot.

“We’re trying to get Ryan Gosling,” Candace previously told ET of her dream Fuller House cameo. “We’re like, just going for it!”

The Fuller House star also told Today that “hands down” the whole cast wants to see Gosling on their show.

“We don’t know if that will ever happen, but we’re throwing the bait out. Come on, Ryan!” Candace Cameron Bure said in 2014.

Fuller House returns for its fifth and final season on Netflix later this year.