American Bombshell Joy Corrigan Flaunts Her Booty At The Beach

American bombshell Joy Corrigan knew how to set pulses racing when she posted a triple update of herself wearing a lilac swimsuit that revealed her pert derriere. The Sports Illustrated model had been staying at Gurney’s Montauk Resort in the Hamptons.

The former Maxim star has recently been lighting up Instagram with her various sartorial choices while in the Empire State. Earlier in the week, she had uploaded a photo where she posed with fellow model Khadijha Red Thunder while dressed in a white satin jumpsuit at Cipriani’s. In another photo, she posted a picture of herself wearing a light blue sundress with fashionable puffed sleeves while at a different Gurney’s resort.

In her most recent update, she stuns while wearing a light purple one-piece while relaxing in a cabana on the beach. Her swimsuit features a high thigh cut, elongating her tanned legs. In addition, the swimsuit features a belt to tie around her waist to better show off her hourglass figure. However, the most eye-catching part of her ensemble is the cheeky nature of the swimsuit’s bottoms, which leave little of her pert derriere to the imagination.

To finish the look, Joy kept it simple with beachy waves and a couple of layered necklaces. She also was advertising CBD oil in the post. Nonetheless, it soon earned over 11,600 likes and 230 comments.

Though her Instagram feed showcases pictures of Joy in various chic outfits, the blonde beauty confessed in an interview with Resident Publications that she does not dress quite as fashionably when on her downtime.

“I love to dress comfortably and sporty and consider my style to be fun. I try not to take myself too seriously when it comes to fashion. Instead, I use my personal style and everyday looks as a way to express myself.”

In addition to discussing fashion, Joy gave her best piece of advice to other aspiring models.

“Never Give UP! Show kindness and love to the people around you.”

A focus on meeting new people seems to be a constant refrain in Joy’s life and was even mentioned as one of her favorite aspects of being a world-famous model.

“I love traveling the world and meeting new and interesting people. Most of my best friends I have met while traveling, living in Europe, other parts of America, Australia and South Africa,” the blonde bombshell confessed.

“I love having friends from around the world and feel my outlook on life has changed for the better,” she added.