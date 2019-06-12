‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Keeps Lisa Vanderpump Feud Alive, Says Her Former Friend Struggles To ‘Own It’

Kyle Richards claims Lisa Vanderpump is a perfectionist.

Kyle Richards may have given up efforts to reconcile with Lisa Vanderpump.

During a recent interview with Social Life magazine, Richards opened up about her longtime friend and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star and said that Vanderpump has made a habit of failing to listen to Lisa Rinna’s signature advice, which is to “own it.”

“If Lisa does something wrong, it is very hard for her to own her behavior because she is a perfectionist and wants to be perceived as being perfect all the time,” Kyle explained to the magazine, via Us Weekly, for their June issue.

According to Richards, Vanderpump could use some help from the cast’s resident accountability coach, Teddi Mellencamp, who was accused of using to push a negative story about Dorit Kemsley during Season 9.

Also during Season 9, Richards and Vanderpump’s relationship came to an abrupt end after years of ups and downs due to Richards’ statements regarding Vanderpump’s potential involvement with the leaked story. As fans will recall, Richards communicated her co-stars’ concerns to Vanderpump at her Beverly Hills home and was promptly thrown out of the mansion by Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd.

“She threw our relationship down the toilet and I flushed it!” Lisa wrote on her blog in April after their verbal dispute aired on the show.

While Richards and Vanderpump were estranged for some time after their argument at Vanderpump’s home, they endured an awkward run-in with one another in May at the Neiman Marcus store in Los Angeles, which Vanderpump described to Us Weekly as “OK.”

“I saw her at the Chanel counter,” Richards told the magazine days later.

“I haven’t seen her for eight months. … I said, ‘Hi, Lisa.’ She turned around and she looked like she saw a ghost. She took a double take, and she said, ‘Oh, my God. Wow.'”

“We spoke for quite a bit,” Richards added. “Like she said, it was OK.”

Although there appeared to be a slight chance for a reconciliation at the point of Richards and Vanderpump’s run-in, their reunion now seems far from likely. After all, Richards continues to speak negatively about Vanderpump and when it comes to Season 10, Vanderpump will not be included in the cast after quitting the series earlier this month.

To see more of Richards, Vanderpump, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.