Meghan Trainor Pays Tribute To One Of Her Biggest Fans Who Died

Meghan Trainor was informed that one of her biggest fans named Jalisa had passed away, and she was left devastated by the news.

In a touching Instagram post, Trainor shared numerous photos of herself with Jalisa, who she said she considers a best friend, over the years.

“Since the very beginning of my career, I always had a beautiful familiar face at every single show, all over the world, supporting me and making me smile,” she shared.

“She made friends everywhere she went and brought people together from all over the world to a community that they call Whalebox,” she continued.

“I will never forget Jalisa and she will forever be a member of the Megatron family.”

“My deepest condolences go out to her family and friends. I love you forever and always, Jalisa. I’ll keep you in my heart and bring you to every performance with me forever,” the “Let You Be Right” songstress added.

At the end of her caption, she shared the number, 1-800-273-8255, for those who may need to speak to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The photos attached ranged from selfies, official meet-and-greet photos, to other meetups the pair of them had. Within an hour of uploading the heartfelt post, it has been liked by over 50,000 users.

Meghan’s career kickstarted when she released her breakthrough hit, “All About That Bass.” The single propelled her career around the world instantly and topped the charts in the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Canada, Germany, Ireland, and many more countries. According to IFPI, “All About That Bass” was the fourth best-selling digital track of 2014, selling over 11 million around the globe.

Her debut album, Title, peaked at No. 1 in the U.S., the U.K., Australia, and Canada. It sparked four hit singles — “All About That Bass,” “Lips Are Movin,” “Dear Future Husband,” and “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” featuring John Legend.

Since 2014, Trainor has achieved six top 20 singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

Meghan has collaborated with a number of familiar names — John Legend, Sean Paul, Sigala, Charlie Puth, and Ariana Grande to name a few.

In total, she has been nominated for three Grammy Awards. In 2016, she won Best New Artist.

In 2017, she played her first voice role in the movie, Smurfs: The Lost Village. Later this year she will star in Playmobil: The Movie that is scheduled to premiere in August.

Last year, Trainor married Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara who she started dating in 2016.

On Instagram, Meghan Trainor has over 10.1 million followers.