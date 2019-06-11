‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Michael Stuns Lauren

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, June 11 brings Nick begging for money while Sharon confronts Adam and he manipulates her. Plus, Michael stuns Lauren and worries about Kevin, and Dina enjoys a visit from her children and Tessa.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) asked for help from everybody he could think of to give him money. He went to Jack (Peter Bergman), but unfortunately for Nick, Jack couldn’t help because Jabot is already having cash problems as it is. Nick also approached his father for money. After all, Victor (Eric Braeden) is the reason why Adam (Mark Grossman) came back to town and is fighting for Christian in the first place. Not surprisingly, Victor reminded Nick of his sabotage last year and how he came to start Dark Horse, and Nick fired back about his old man suing for custody of Christian. Ultimately, Victor declined to give Nick $27 million to get out from under his dept. Victor did, however, offer Nick a place at Newman Enterprises should everything continue going south for him.

Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case) confronted Adam over his forcing Nick to choose between Dark Horse and Christian. Adam railed about Nick pushing him to that extreme by keeping his child from him. Then, Adam asked Sharon if she had forgiven him. When she said that she had, Adam pushed her to admit that there were still unresolved feelings between them, and he made fun of Sharon’s relationship with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). Sharon felt Adam was trying to manipulate her

Angry, Sharon rushed home and took a bewildered Rey upstairs, and afterward, Rey confronted her about doing that with him to get Adam out of her mind, according to The Inquisitr. Rey told Sharon that Adam was getting inside her head, and Sharon admitted she’d seen her ex.

Loading...

Kevin (Greg Rikaart) reunited with Michael (Christian LeBlanc), and Michael wondered if there was something more going on with his brother. Meanwhile, Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Michael worried about Phyllis, and Paul (Doug Davidson) showed up and said he is investigating her disappearance. Paul asked Kevin to lend his computer skills, and Kevin rushed off awkwardly. Michael stunned Lauren when he suggested that Phyllis faked her own abduction.

Finally, Traci (Beth Maitland) and Jack visited Dina (Marla Adams). Dina didn’t remember her children, but she did manage to give them some advice on love. Traci thrilled her mom by discussing her novel a bit after Jack left. Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) came to fulfill her promise to sing for Dina, and during her performance, Jack returned. For Jack, Dina was more important than any business meeting he needed to attend.