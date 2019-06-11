Jessica Simpson Sends Instagram Into A Frenzy With Adorable New Photo Of Daughter Birdie Mae

The newest addition to Jessica Simpson’s sweet family is causing quite the stir on social media.

As fans know, the singer is now the proud mother to three children with husband Eric Johnson — Maxwell Drew, 6, Ace Knute, 5, and Birdie Mae, who was born this past March. Since the arrival of the sweet little baby, Simpson has been delighting her Instagram followers with a number of photos of Birdie, and each time, her 4.7 million-plus Instagram followers just can’t handle the cuteness.

In the latest photo that was posted to her account, the nearly 3-month-old stares into the camera, looking as cute as a button. The tot is lying down in a cozy, gray-colored bassinet. Even though she’s just a few months old, she looks dressed to impress in a pink flower headband that perfectly matches her two-piece yellow, floral set.

Little Birdie pairs the adorable outfit with a pair of pink shoes that feature just a hint of gold on the toes.

In the caption of the image, Simpson simply hashtagged her daughter’s name while including two pink heart emoji at the end of the post. Within just an hour of the post going live on her account, it’s already earned the 38-year-old a ton of attention from her fans, having garnered over 50,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments.

Some of Simpson’s followers took to the post to gush over how sweet little Birdie looks in the photo while countless others commented on the sweet little outfit that she is wearing in the image.

“She’s so cute! Starting to see the other kids in her!!!” one follower commented.

“You are so blessed you have three beautiful amazing children.”

“Birdie is absolutely gorgeous, what a beautiful addition to an already fantastic family,” another fan wrote with a pink heart emoji attached to the end.

Loading...

On March 20, Simpson posted an image on her Instagram account to welcome the new bundle of joy to the world. Along with a black and white photo of Maxwell Drew holding the newborn’s hand, Simpson posted a sweet caption.

“We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson. 3.19.19, 10 Pounds 13 Ounces.”

Like most of the photos that she posts of her children, this one earned Simpson a lot of attention from her loyal fans with 734,000 likes and 18,000-plus comments. Judging from all of the photos that she has already posted of her new daughter, it’s probably only a matter of time until fans are treated to another one.