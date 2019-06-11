Wendy Williams’ Son Kevin Hunter Jr. Is Reportedly ‘Really Happy’ That His Mom Has Joined The Dating Scene

Wendy Williams’ son is reportedly in full support of his mother playing the field again.

The talk show host has been enjoying herself and entertaining eligible bachelors over the last few weeks. HollywoodLife reports that while Williams’ divorce from her husband of 22 years, Kevin Hunter, has yet to be finalized, that hasn’t stopped the talk show host from exploring her options. On her show, Williams has been vocal about how she is living her best single life and even has a bachelorette pad. The exes’ son, Kevin Jr., 18, is reportedly happy that Williams is doing what’s best for her after years of putting others’ needs ahead of her own.

“He [Kevin Jr.] knows that she has been through so much this past year, and he’s proud of her for finally putting herself first,” a source said. “Wendy has always put her family’s priorities before her own, but he thinks it’s healthy for her to focus on herself and her happiness right now.”

Wendy Williams wants you to know she is dating pic.twitter.com/d7AoFbtV5I — BallerAlert (@balleralert) June 8, 2019

Since confirming that she is taking the steps to dissolve her marriage, Williams has been sharing sexy photos of herself on her Instagram page. On Monday, June 10, the television personality shared a photo of herself with a mystery man. While she didn’t show her mystery beau’s face, she shared in her caption that she was “old enough to be his mother.” Williams also stated that the man is “very sexy.”

A source continued to mention that Kevin Jr. is reportedly unbothered by who the mystery man is and just wants to see his mom happy.

“Kevin [Jr.] has been so supportive of his mom throughout this transition and he loves seeing her smile again,” a source said.

Wendy Williams' Estranged Husband Kevin Hunter and Son Kevin Jr. Still Aren't Speaking After Their Physical Altercation https://t.co/zFNTxCtv6g — lovebscott (@lovebscott) June 9, 2019

Although Kevin Jr. is reportedly in full support of his mother’s decisions, he is still very upset with his father. While Williams confirmed that things between her and her ex will remain as amicable as possible, Kevin Jr. isn’t ready to let go of the past just yet.

The college student was arrested in West Orange, New Jersey after allegedly getting into an altercation with his father. The details surrounding the altercation are reportedly still being investigated by Essex County Prosecutor’s office. There is currently no word if Kevin Sr. will press charges.

Williams and Kevin Sr. married in 1997 and worked on various projects together. Until recently, Kevin Sr. was the executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show and Williams’ manager. The Inquisitr previously shared that the couple called it quits due to Kevin Sr.’s infidelity and allegedly conceiving a child with his mistress during their marriage.