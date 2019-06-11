Five Moderators Will Helm The First 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary Debate

There will be five moderators who will helm the first Democratic Presidential Primary Debate, as announced by NBC News and reported by Deadline.

The news outlet reported that the debate, which will air consecutively over two nights on June 26-27, will be led by Savannah Guthrie, anchor of Today and NBC News’ chief legal analyst; Lester Holt, the anchor of NBC Nightly News and Dateline NBC; Chuck Todd, moderator of Meet the Press and NBC News’ political director; Rachel Maddow, host of MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show and José Diaz-Balart, anchor of Noticias Telemundo and NBC Nightly News Saturday.

In order for each candidate to have the opportunity to make their case, the primary debate will be held over two nights and will feature 10 candidates each night, reported Deadline. Participation in this event, which will be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Miami, will include 20 candidates.

Deadline reported that Holt will moderate the first hour alongside Guthrie and Diaz-Balart; Todd and Maddow will moderate the second hour, with Holt appearing alongside them.

As reported by The New York Times, the debate will be the first chance for voters to see the potential Democratic party contenders alongside one another. The party has not yet revealed which of the Democratic presidential hopefuls would appear on the stage.

There is a criterion that those who are looking to participate in the debate must meet, including performance in national polls and having met a fixed quantity of campaign donors.

The second Democratic debate will be broadcast by CNN, reported The New York Times. That will be held in Detroit on July 30 and 31. The third debate will be broadcast by ABC News on September 12 and 13.

The Democratic Party candidates for the 2020 Presidential Election, who will face off against the incumbent President of the United States Donald Trump, come from a plethora of backgrounds, races, and genders, with varying levels of political experience.

Looking to make their mark as the Democratic Party’s pick for president are the following hopefuls: Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Bill de Blasio, Cory Booker, Steve Bullock, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Kirsten Gillibrand, Mike Gravel, Kamala Harris, John Hickenlooper, Jay Inslee, Amy Klobuchar, Wayne Messam, Seth Moulton, Beto O’Rourke, Tim Ryan, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang.

Sixteen U.S. presidents have won two consecutive elections. George H.W. Bush (R) was the last president to lose his re-election campaign in 1992. Donald Trump will attempt to secure a second term as President of the United States in 2020.

The first two days of debates will air live on NBC, MSNBC, and Telemundo from 9 to 11 p.m. ET each night.