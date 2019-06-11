Olivia Culpo Rocks A Crop Top While Celebrating Being ‘Maxim’s’ Hottest Woman

Olivia Culpo certainly showed why she was recently topped Maxim’s Hottest 100 after showcasing her killer figure in a crop top and skirt combination in an Instagram Story. Though Instagram Stories are deleted after 24 hours, the saved clips can be seen on The Daily Mail.

According to her social media update, the brunette beauty wore the ensemble while shopping at Larchmont Village in Los Angeles. However, midway through the excursion, she noticed that the latest Maxim issue was out, prompting her endless excitement.

“You guys we just got out of the car, and I’m looking over here and I had no idea that this cover is out yet, but it is! And I’m going to show you!” she said as the black SUV came to a stop. As she left the car, she added a quick quip about her ensemble.

“Don’t mind that the back of my skirt is unzipped; it doesn’t fit,” she joked.

The Rhode Island native then ran up to the newsstand and grabbed the latest Maxim.

“This is so exciting! This is so cool!” she squealed. Holding up the magazine, the former Miss Universe showed that she graces the cover, earning the number one spot while sporting a sheer peach robe.

“Dad, I apologize in advance, but this is amazing,” she laughed.

Olivia then opened the magazine and showed some of the photos taken from the photoshoot. A few of the photos had been posted on the model’s Instagram page, and another Story shows the brunette bombshell thanking the photographer, Gilles Bensimon.

However, she and her friend soon have to leave, as they joke about how a man is yelling at them for touching the magazines.

In addition to being named as Maxim‘s hottest woman, Olivia has also won both Miss USA and Miss Universe titles. She is also a social media star, boasting over 4.1 million followers.

For her casual day out, Olivia flaunted her killer figure while wearing a black paisley cropped bustier with matching skirt from the label Dundas. In addition, the starlet styled her brown hair into a chic low bun and kept her makeup looking natural, focusing on a strong styled brow and bronzed cheekbones. She wore no jewelry and donned simple white sandals to complete the look.

In addition to modeling, Olivia has also acted in several movies, including I Feel Pretty and The Other Woman. She has also garnered headlines for her personal life, dating celebrities such as Nick Jonas, Tim Tebow, and Danny Amendola.

Previous winners of the Maxim title include Kate Upton, Hailey Baldwin, and Stella Maxwell.