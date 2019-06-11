Joe Biden Slams Donald Trump In Campaign Speech, Calls Him An ‘Existential Threat To America’

A text of presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign speech that he is set to give in Iowa on Tuesday was released by his campaign team ahead of time and mentions current President Donald Trump by name 76 times, reported The Daily Mail.

The former vice president slams Trump for various actions that he has taken during his presidency in the anger-fueled speech that he is scheduled to give in Davenport. While Biden has previously commented on Trump and his choices, the Tuesday speech marks a shift in the way Barack Obama’s vice president has spoken about the current president, in that he gives a long list of ways in which Trump has failed America over the past two and a half years, not holding back in the least.

In the speech, Biden criticizes Trump’s actions on the climate, race, trade, the auto industry, and negotiations with China, among many other issues. The speech highlights Biden’s belief that Trump “is an existential threat to America” while he refers to the current president as “scared” and immature” in his handling of various issues.

The former vice president argues that Trump has failed the “basic standard” to serve in the Oval Office while slamming him for starting a tariff war with China that has drastically harmed American farmers.

President Trump’s decision to abandon the #ParisAgreement wasn't just reckless—it abdicated our leadership on the world stage and threatened the future of our planet. On day one, I’ll rejoin the Agreement and rally the world to push our progress further. https://t.co/0Wxk0RIYvs — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 10, 2019

“How many farmers across this state and across this nation have had to face the prospect of losing their business, of losing their farm because of Trump’s tariffs? How many sleepless nights do you think Trump has had over what he’s doing to America’s farmers?”

Biden will also make it clear in his speech that he is thoroughly unimpressed with Trump’s handling of the trade war in China, stating that Beijing is advancing in several areas, including infrastructure, technology, and energy, while Trump is busy tweeting and exacerbating the problem.

Trump will also come under fire during the speech for pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Agreement and attempting to get rid of Obamacare. In a series of harsh words, Biden points out that Trump has not tweeted about healthcare recently, claiming that he has his tail between his legs.

“Now he’s got his tail between his legs and barely mentions it – doesn’t even tweet about it – because he knows the American people will give him a thrashing in 2020 just like they gave the Republicans in 2018 for trying to get rid of it.”

JUST IN: Former VP #JoeBiden to label Pres. #Trump an "existential threat to America" in #Iowa remarks today; Biden will attack Trump's trade war with China and economic policy as both men visit the state #LiveDesk https://t.co/9qZSMzksJ0 pic.twitter.com/FJOfo3raNi — Dan Snyder (@DanSnyderFOX25) June 11, 2019

Iowa is crucial for both the Democratic presidential primary and the 2020 general election and is an important voting bloc for Biden.

Trump will also be making a speech in Iowa on Tuesday afternoon at a renewable energy facility in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The two men will most likely not cross paths during their visits.