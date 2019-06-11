Lisa Rinna Fires Back At Hater For Body Shaming Her On Instagram And Mentioning Daughter’s Eating Disorder

Lisa Rinna is taking no prisoners.

Lisa Rinna is not taking any crap from her haters on Instagram.

On Sunday, June 9, after sharing a video of herself dancing around in a black, one-piece swimsuit in honor of Pride Week on Instagram, the longtime Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and mother of two took on a couple of haters in the comments section of her post.

First, Rinna reacted to someone who claimed their son had called her “gross.”

“Showed this to my son… He laughed hysterically… said ‘she’s gross’… ‘nothing like a malnourished 50 year old dancing around in a leotard,'” a woman alleged.

“Actually it’s a Norma Kamali bathing suit,” the 55-year-old replied.

As fans well know, Rinna has never been shy about showing off her figure and frequently shares photos of herself rocking different types of swimsuits, mainly bikinis, on her social media pages.

Then, after another fan shockingly suggested that Rinna had actually contributed to her daughter’s battle with an eating disorder, Rinna again shut down the hater and accused them of body shaming her.

“This makes me wonder if this is how her daughter started her eating disorder with seeing mom this weight and thinking this is normal?” the person asked.

“You are body shaming me. You are the problem,” Rinna replied.

Less than one week after Rinna shared her racy video, her daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin, opened up about her battle with anorexia during an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and admitted that despite the large number of anorexia deaths, all she cared about amid her eating crisis was being skinny.

Hamlin was also seen arguing with her family members, including her dad Harry Hamlin and her sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin, during the episode.

Loading...

In a cast confessional during last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Rinna admitted to having major fears about Hamlin’s eating disorder and said she often wondered if her daughter would always battle anorexia.

Understandably, Rinna doesn’t want to see her daughter suffering and would love to solve Hamlin’s problems for her.

Later, Rinna admitted that at times, she’s blamed herself for what Hamlin is going through.

“You know, it’s like, ‘What did we do to f**k her up?’ Maybe we did something. I don’t know. I just know that it’s really, really hard to watch Amelia be in pain,” she explained.

To see more of Rinna and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.