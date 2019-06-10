‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5: Victor Strand Asks Daniel Salazar For A Plane, It Goes Exactly As Expected

Victor Strand's group needs a plane, Daniel Salazar has one but doesn't trust Strand at all.

An unexpected connection was made in the Season 5 premiere of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead when it was discovered that Althea (Maggie Grace) had interviewed Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) prior to her meeting the others in her group. And, thanks to Daniel having ownership of an aircraft, Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) was tasked with asking Daniel if he could borrow it. It went exactly as fans anticipated.

In Episode 1 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, Alicia’s (Alycia Debnam-Carey) group crashed a light aircraft while trying to rescue Logan (Matt Frewer), a man the group had only met via radio contact. It turned out that Logan’s plan was merely to get the group away from their base at the denim factory in order to take it peacefully.

As Entertainment Weekly points out, now that the group is stranded, a new plane is needed. Victor volunteers to go and visit a man named “Skid Mark” before he realizes that this man is actually Daniel Salazar, someone he shot in the face during the Season 3 finale of Fear the Walking Dead.

Being the only person available, Strand visits Daniel in Episode 2 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. Knowing that it will not be an easy trip, Strand records a message for the rest of the group should Daniel kill him when he turns up on his doorstep.

While death is certainly an option when it comes to Daniel and Strand’s meeting, it initially goes better than expected and Strand is invited inside. Lengthy conversations are had in which Strand apologizes for shooting Daniel and attempts to convince the man that he has changed and is actually trying to help people now.

While it appears that Daniel may have been won over by Strand, their meeting ends with Daniel showing Strand the door and given no other option but to leave. Victor is also told he will be shot in the face if he ever returns.

While this seems very conclusive, viewers will definitely get to see more of Daniel as Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead progresses. Entertainment Weekly recently spoke to Fear‘s showrunner, Ian Goldberg, about Strand and Daniel’s meeting and revealed that Daniel’s resentment towards Victor will be explored further.

“Something that we’ll explore as the season goes on, is why is Salazar still holding on to so much anger towards Strand,” said Goldberg.

“Why can’t he turn the page, and what does that say about him and where he is?”

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead returns on June 16 at 9 p.m. with Episode 3 (titled “Humbug’s Gulch”). The synopsis for this episode is below.