Rihanna Reveals If She’ll Marry Her Longtime Beau Hassan Jameel In Recent Interview

Rihanna is providing her fans with more details about her life with her boyfriend Hassan Jameel.

The “Work” songstress recently did an interview for Interview magazine. During the interview, HollywoodLife reports that actress and Rihanna’s Ocean’s 8 co-star Sarah Paulson asked Rihanna about her relationship with billionaire Hassan Jameel. While the multi-talented star refused to mention Jameel by name, she encouraged fans to “Google” who the women were discussing. Rihanna did, however, admit that she’s “in love” with Jameel, though the two aren’t planning a wedding as of yet.

“Only God knows that, girl. We plan and God laughs, right?” she responded to Paulson’s questions about marriage.

The “Love on the Brain” singer was also asked about the possibility of having children. When the American Horror Story actress asked if the mogul was planning on having children soon, Rihanna responded by saying she wants children, “more than anything in life.” Rihanna also mentioned that her relationship has helped her develop more of her personal life as she juggles multiple businesses and brands, as well as working on her album. She admitted that while she loves her career, she feels as if it’s necessary for her to unwind and focus on the people she loves.

“My career is my purpose and it should never feel like anything other than a happy place. I’ve made little things a big deal, like going for a walk or going to the grocery store. I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like…I need to make time for this. Just like I need to nurture my business, I need to nurture this, as well.”

Since being spotted together for the first time in June 2017, Rihanna has been tight-lipped about her relationship with Jameel. While the couple has been seen together on romantic getaways and basketball games, the Fenty Beauty CEO has never shared details of her relationship online. The couple has also steered clear of the red carpet or other public events throughout their relationship.

According to The Cut, Rihanna and Jameel were recently spotted together in Italy visiting the businessman’s family. The outlet also reports that Jameel is originally from Saudi Arabia and is part of a billionaire family. His family reportedly owns Abdul Lateef Jameel Co., which was named after his late grandfather. The company reportedly has distribution rights for Toyota cars in Saudi Arabia. According to Forbes, Jameel’s family is the 12th wealthiest Arab family and, in 2016, had an estimated net worth of $1.5 billion.

While she will seemingly remain mum about her dating life, fans of Rihanna can see photos from her Interview cover shoot on the singer’s Instagram page.