Irina Shayk Reportedly Stayed With Bradley Cooper To Help Him Nab An Oscar

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk reportedly stuck together as long as they did despite their crumbling relationship in order to help Cooper’s chances of nabbing an Oscar. According to information obtained by Radar Online, the couple stayed together through awards season to improve his chances of winning an Academy Award, but it only made things in their relationship worse.

Cooper was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Director for the film A Star is Born, in which he starred with Lady Gaga. While things were strained between the couple before awards season started, things really got worse as the actor spent time promoting the film, which forced him to start “spending all of his time” with his co-star.

It all came to a head when Lady Gaga performed her hit “Shallow” on stage at the Academy Awards. The sexually charged performance between the singer and Cooper caused tongues to wag and broke the trust between Shayk and Cooper.

“Ever since then, Irina has not been able to trust Bradley at all,” a source said.

Still, the international model “wanted him to commit and get married and show her more affection in public.”

Cooper couldn’t make things work, however, and the pair ultimately split in early June.

Things started to deteriorate when Lady Gaga and Cooper started filming together, according to sources close to the couple.

“Once Bradley met Lady Gaga things were strained, but he always told Irina he was just acting and there was nothing going on,” an insider said.

Another insider told People that the pair tried to keep their relationship private, but people close to them could tell that something was happening while Cooper was filming with Lady Gaga. One source said that Cooper “was emotionally absent” while he was filming. Ultimately, their relationship began to change.

But it was the grueling awards season that really made things fall apart. Still, according to Radar, the couple stuck it through to help the actor’s chance of getting an Oscar or BAFTA award. Unfortunately, Cooper failed to win the Oscar, but the film did win a BAFTA for best original music.

Cooper thanked Shayk for “putting up” with him during filming as he accepted the award.

After the awards season ended, Cooper reportedly tried to make spending time with his family a higher priority. The couple share 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.

In the end, it was reportedly the amount of time they spent apart and the fact that they were leading separate lives that drove them apart.