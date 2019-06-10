Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Adam Manipulates Sharon

New The Young and the Restless spoilers bring more of what Adam is best at — manipulation. This time, he is working Sharon, and his actions may have the desired effect when Sharon admits that Adam is getting inside her head.

Adam (Mark Grossman) is not sorry at all when Sharon (Sharon Case) confronts him about trying to rip Christian away from Nick (Joshua Morrow) and using Dark Horse to make Nick choose between his son or his company, according to SheKnows Soaps. After all, Nick is the only father Christian has ever known — sort of. Sharon and Dylan raised him for a while as Sully, but that’s neither here nor there for this conversation.

Instead of taking Sharon’s chastisement, Adam turns it around on her and asks her if she’s still angry at him for what he did in the past — stealing Faith, passing her off as Ashley (Eileen Davison) and Victor’s (Eric Braeden), and more. Sharon thinks the past is in the past, and she’s not angry with Adam over those things because she’s forgiven him.

When that tactic doesn’t work for Adam, he tells Sharon that they have unresolved feelings, but Sharon reminds him that he desperately loved Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) before he supposedly died in the cabin explosion. For Adam, though, Chelsea isn’t a possibility since she’s moved on, but Sharon said she could not fill that void for Adam.

Adam wonders if Sharon can genuinely admit that she feels nothing for him, and she calls him out for being manipulative. There’s no going back at this point. However, Adam finds it hard to believe that Sharon really loves Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), which frustrates Sharon, and she runs home to Rey and immediately pulls him upstairs to show him (or herself?) how much she loves him.

Rey realizes that something is going on with Sharon, and he even knows that the something is Adam. When Sharon wakes up from her post-coital nap, Rey accuses her of having “escape sex” with him. Although they have only lived together a few weeks, Rey already knows Sharon really well it seems because he could tell that Adam had gotten inside her head, and Rey didn’t just let it go to keep the peace. Rey wants Sharon to figure this thing out with Adam before it goes too far, according to The Inquisitr, and he is not going to back down just because it is awkward.