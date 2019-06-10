‘The Bachelorette’ Scheduling & Spoilers: Episode 5 Of Hannah Brown’s Journey Shifted Due To NBA Finals

The Bachelorette spoilers tease that Hannah Brown’s next round of dates will contain plenty of drama, but fans will not get to see it all play out Monday night as usual. Unfortunately, due to the scheduling of the NBA Finals, Episode 5 of Hannah’s journey is bumped out a night.

Viewers were left with a cliffhanger last Monday as Hannah tried to sort through the drama that was escalating between Luke Parker and Luke Stone. According to a Twitter preview shared via the show’s page, The Bachelorette spoilers reveal that this will continue to be a hot-button topic during Episode 5 when it airs.

Luckily, fans will not have to wait too much longer to see what comes next. There is no Bachelorette episode airing on Monday, June 10, but Episode 5 will air on Tuesday, June 11. The schedule should go back to normal for the next few weeks with the finale remaining set for the end of July.

The Bachelorette spoilers from the preview tease that Hannah will struggle over the Luke P. situation. How he acted during the rugby match rattled her, but she also can’t seem to walk away from the connection she has to him. The guys will be watching to see how she handles this, and they may not like the results.

This ????might be sliding in to Hannah's heart. Don't miss #TheBachelorette TOMORROW at 8|7c on ABC!

ABC details that as Tuesday’s show begins, Hannah will try to resolve the bitter drama playing out between Parker and Stone. However, The Bachelorette spoilers suggest that things will get even worse as the time for the rose ceremony draws near.

As the sneak peek shows, Luke S. will interrupt the rose ceremony to ask to talk to Hannah. As The Inquisitr previously shared, The Bachelorette spoilers have detailed that he will decide to eliminate himself at this point. The buzz is that Matteo Valles and John Paul Jones will also be eliminated during this rose ceremony.

Hannah and her remaining 15 men will head to Scotland for the next round of dates. The Bachelorette spoilers hint that once again, viewers will probably be left hanging with the Scotland eliminations being held until the beginning of Episode 6. It looks like viewers will see the dates, but the synopsis suggests that Tuesday’s show will cut off before her last date completely wraps up.

Brown teased in an Instagram post that she stands by the decision she makes at the beginning of Episode 5. However, Hannah admits, this decision does influence the rest of her season. She is surely referring to her decision to give Luke Parker a rose, and The Bachelorette spoilers have teased that his presence definitely causes drama in the weeks ahead.