Gwyneth Paltrow Has A Unique Living Situation With New Husband Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow announced that she’d married writer/producer Brad Falchuk last month but the Shakespeare In Love actress recently made a new revelation about their living situation that seems atypical for wedded couples. In an interview with the U.K’s Sunday Times, Gwyneth said that they don’t live together all the time. Falchuk has children from a previous relationship and when they’re with him, they stay with him at his house while Gwyneth remains in her home.

“All my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” she said, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

Gwyneth later hinted that at first, her new stepson wasn’t on board with the fact that his dad was marrying her but said that he has warmed up to the situation since then.

“My stepson, for example, had a rough beginning with it all, but now he and I have our own space together,” Paltrow added. “I’m not his mother, he’s not my son, but he knows he is very special to me.”

This isn’t the first time that Gwyneth has exposed details about her personal relationships that seem out of the ordinary. When she split from her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, she described it as a “conscious uncoupling.” Gwyneth didn’t coin the phrase but it will likely be forever associated with her. She recently reflected on the backlash she received because of that in an interview on actor Dax Shepard’s podcast, Armchair Expert.

“I was in a lot of pain. It was so difficult. It felt like such a failure to me. It was so hard and I was so worried about my kids,” she said, as reported by USA Today. “Then there was this whole other layer of the world turning on us.”

As Easy Weddings notes, Gwyneth and Brad were married at an intimate ceremony in the Hamptons. Her wedding dress was designed by Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli, Town and Country Magazine reports. It was a long, elegant and lacy number with a veil that hid an open back. For the reception, the actress changed into a caped white romper designed by Stella McCartney. The groomsmen wore gray suits by Tom Ford.

So, there were all the luxury designer trappings you can expect from Gwyneth, the founder of the aspiration lifestyle website, goop.

As for the food, renowned chef Mario Carbone catered the event providing guests with a sumptuous menu that included prime ribs and “savory vegetables.” According to Town and Country, Mario’s cuisine has a special place in their hearts since their first date was at one of his restaurants.