Selena Gomez No Longer Has Any Evidence Of Her Relationship With Justin Bieber On Social Media

Selena Gomez has decided to delete the last trace of her Justin Bieber relationship one year after the couple’s split.

The actress and singer is seemingly ready to put any evidence that she and Bieber were together behind her. HollywoodLife reports that Gomez recently deleted a post she made about her then-boyfriend on Instagram. The post was reportedly meant to celebrate the “Love Yourself” singer’s birthday in March 2018, shortly before the couple decided to call it quits for the last time. Gomez’s fan page, The Selena Rundown, was reportedly the first to share that the photo of Bieber has now been removed. Shortly after seeing the post from the fan page’s Instagram account, many of the “I Can’t Get Enough” singer’s fans praised her for letting go of the relationship in a digital way.

“Finally the end of a chapter. New beginnings, a better future, a brighter future awaits her,” one follower wrote.

“SELENATION IS HAPPY TODAY,” another follower chimed in.

While many fans rejoiced for Gomez’s step to moving forward, other commenters deemed the action unnecessary. Many social media users expressed that the “Wolves” songstress was being “childish” for deleting the old post. Some even mentioned Gomez’s previous relationship with The Weeknd, and inquired if she would delete photos from their romance as well.

“Did she delete the weeknd’s post too?” one follower asked, followed by two eyeball emoji.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

According to Refinery29, Gomez’s decision to delete Bieber’s birthday shout out is the end of a seven-year era. The couple began dating back in 2012 and have been on and off ever since. The couple reportedly reconciled in early 2018 before deciding to end for good that March. That July, Bieber proposed to his ex and longtime friend Hailey Baldwin, and the two were married in September. Since then, Gomez has reportedly been mum about the split, though she co-wrote a song, “Back To You,” which detailed what it’s like to go through a breakup and to have things left unsaid. Bieber, however, has been vocal online after an Instagram user compared Gomez and Hailey. The user even went so far as to say that Bieber married Hailey to “get back” at his famous ex, which caused Bieber to clap back.

“I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heels [sic] in love with my wife […] YOU HAVE NO IDEA MY LIFE AND WHAts good for me!!” Bieber replied to the user.

