’90 Day Fiancé’: Chantel Everett Wears Wedding Ring Despite Breakup Rumors

Based on recent Instagram photos, it looks like 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett is currently exploring Ecuador, but fans are less concerned about Chantel’s travel plans and more focused on the fact that she’s still wearing her wedding ring despite rumors of her divorcing her husband, Pedro Jimeno, according to a report from Pop Culture.

Chantel, who met Pedro through a mutual friend, flew to Dominican Republic to meet the man who captured her heart before deciding to apply for the K-1 visa in order to move him stateside. Since getting married, the couple has faced constant criticism from their families. In particular, Chantel’s parents believe Pedro is using their daughter for a green card and a life in America. Chantel also doesn’t get along with Pedro’s mother and sister either, and regularly posts insulting messages directed at her in-laws on social media, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The couple and their families are now appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. During this season of the show, Pedro explained to his wife that he needs a break and purchased a one-way ticket back to his home country. While home, Pedro meets up with his childhood friends, including a woman who has been harboring feelings for him. After a few drinks, Pedro and his admirer made their way to the dance floor and it’s believed that he may have cheated on his wife with this other woman.

Later, Pedro’s sister shared a photo of herself and the woman he allegedly cheated with, referring to her as his sister, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

During last week’s episode of the reality series, Chantel tells her husband that she’s coming to Dominican Republic, despite his best efforts to stop her.

In week’s episode, Chantel explains her decision to follow her husband to his home country, according to a report from E! News.

“My parents think that it’s a bad idea for me to follow Pedro because Pedro’s family is not on good terms with me,” she says. “But he’s mentioned starting a business, divorce, and now I’m feeling like I really need to go there to find out for myself what’s going on.”

Pedro is seen waiting at the airport with flowers, despite voicing his disappointment that his wife refused to take his advice and stay in America.

“In the beginning Chantel and me, I say ‘I have the perfect woman in the world. I feel like heaven,'” he reminisces during his interview. “But now, it’s so different.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays on TLC.