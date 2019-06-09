Jennifer Lopez’ Lookalike Daughter Emme Joins Her Onstage For Stunning Duet As She Opens ‘It’s My Party’ Tour

The tween daughter of JLo and Marc Anthony seems to be following in her famous parents' footsteps.

Jennifer Lopez brought out a special guest at her recent show at the Forum in Inglewood, California. The singing superstar was joined onstage by her lookalike 11-year-old daughter, Emme, as she kicked off her “It’s My Party” tour. The mom-daughter duo wore matching red tulle gowns as they belted out the song “Limitless” on the tour’s opening night, Yahoo Entertainment reports.

The It’s My Party tour is in honor of Jennifer Lopez’ upcoming 50th birthday on July 24, but the party has already started. JLo and her daughter smiled as they sang the song from the star’s hit movie, Second Act. An emotional Lopez also hugged her daughter as fans cheered. After her performance, Emme reportedly joined JLo’s boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, and his daughter, Ella, 11, in the audience to watch the rest of the show.

An ecstatic Jennifer later posted a clip of the duet to Instagram with a “proudmama” hashtag, where fans and famous friends commented on the surprise performance.

“Omg ammmmmmmmmmmmazzzzinggg,” wrote actress Vanessa Hudgens.

“What a voice!” Reese Witherspoon added.

Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox commented.

You can see Jennifer Lopez’ duet with her daughter Emme below.

While the onstage duet was a surprise, fans of the famous family already know that Emme, Jennifer’s daughter with ex-husband Marc Anthony, has some pipes. In the past, JLo has shared videos of her daughter singing, most recently with a clip of Emme at the piano performing Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You.”

Marc Anthony also addressed his daughter’s musical talents in a recent interview with iHeartRadio, according to Fox News. The Latin singer revealed that music was a big part of his life growing up and that he hopes it does the same for Emme as it did for him. The doting dad also said that if his daughter wants to follow in her parents’ footsteps with a singing career, she should only do it because she likes it—not for fame or popularity.

“I asked Emme, ‘Why do you sing?'” Anthony recalled. “And she said because she feels good…It’s the best response.”

Jennifer Lopez has also gushed about her daughter’s voice. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lopez admitted that Emme has “her daddy’s voice.” The mom of two—Lopez and Anthony also share an 11-year-old twin son, Max— revealed that even as a baby, her daughter would hum and sing to herself when in her crib.

Jennifer Lopez previously teased to ET that Emme, who starred in her “Limitless” music video, would be joining her onstage during her tour “only if she wants to” and felt “comfortable” enough to do it.