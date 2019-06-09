Donald Trump Signs D-Day Proclamation In The Oddest Possible Place

President Donald Trump’s notoriously bold signature has exploded on social media, not because of how it was written so much as where it was written, Business Insider reports. Trump was joined by other world leaders in observing the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion on Thursday, with each signing a proclamation vowing to always remember the sacrifices of the past and ensure they were not made in vain.

The remembrance looked back to when Allied forces stormed Normandy, France on June 6, 1944, in what would turn out to be a major turning point in World War II. Approximately 2,500 United States troops were killed in the largest amphibious invasion in history. Another 2,700 British troops and 946 Canadian troops who took part in the landing were also killed.

The ceremony took place in Portsmouth, England, where Trump had traveled to join European leaders in marking the solemn occasion.

“We stand together today to honour the memory of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice on D-Day, and those many millions of men and women who lost their lives during the Second World War, the largest conflict in human history,” the proclamation declared.

The letter continued, vowing that the signers would commit to working constructively together as allies and establish common ground when differences of opinion arise.

Pres. Trump's signature seen on D-Day proclamation, signed by 16 world leaders to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion. https://t.co/g4Wd6Oq2Zr pic.twitter.com/pFc6lzDlxH — ABC News (@ABC) June 5, 2019

Fifteen world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, each signed the document in blue ink along the bottom of the page, in the space where signatures typically appear on these types of documents.

Trump, on the other hand, dropped his own familiar scrawl in the top left-hand corner of the page.

Social media was quickly abuzz with the now-viral photo of the signed document, with the general consensus that Trump was being foolish, arrogant, or both.

Many posts pointed out that Trump has once again taken the contrarian choice when making such decisions, with many asking their followers to guess which world leaders had done something odd when signing the document.

“Look at the bright side,” tweeted another Twitter user. “Thank god he’s not a founding father, otherwise he would have signed the top of the Declaration of Independence.”

Others were more sympathetic to the president’s signature placement.

“Looks a bit busy down there, and thats exactly what i would do,” one Twitter user said.

Despite the unusual placement on the document, Trump did break from his normal go-to writing implement when signing the page. On domestic documents, he typically signs in a bold Sharpie pen.