Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Her New Life As Stepmom To Husband Brendan McLoughlin’s ‘Amazing’ Baby Boy

Miranda Lambert says she is loving her new role as a stepmom. The 35-year-old country superstar gained an instant infant stepson when she married husband Brendan McLoughlin earlier this year. Now, in a new interview with Extra, Lambert opened up for the first time about being a stepmom.

In the interview, Lambert talked about her supersized household that includes more than a dozen dogs, and she explained that her experience as a “crazy dog lady” gave her the nurturing skills she needs to help raise McLoughlin’s baby boy. Miranda noted that when she married Brendan McLoughlin he gained 13 dogs and gave her a stepson.

“I was like ‘Hey, I got the dogs, you got the kid, we can mix and mingle,'” the “Gunpowder and Lead” singer cracked.

Miranda Lambert went on to describe her feelings about being an instant stepson to a three-month-old baby, comparing it to being a dog mom.

“My stepson is amazing. I’m loving that whole phase, and I’ve raised a million dogs, so I feel like I’ve got that part of my womanly/motherly thing full, so this is a whole new journey. It’s great.”

Lambert explained that she and her husband split their time between Nashville and New York, where Brendan’s son lives. The singer said the couple has “the best of both worlds” as they balance life on the farm and in the city.

“We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget, then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life. I’m enjoying the balance.”

Miranda Lambert surprised her fans on Valentine’s Day with the news that she tied the knot with police officer Brendan McLoughlin, 27, in a secret ceremony in January. The news came just six months after Lambert ended her relationship with her boyfriend, Turnpike Troubadours singer Evan Felker. Three months before he married Lambert, McLoughlin welcomed a baby with his ex, Kaihla Rettinger, in November 2018, as previously shared by the Inquisitr.

While she is already a stepmom, Miranda Lambert reportedly wants to start making more babies with Brendan McLoughlin. A source close to the singer told Entertainment Tonight that Miranda and Brendan both want more kids.

“[Miranda] never felt ready to have children until she met Brendan and now she’s excited to be a stepmom,” the insider said in February. “She even says it’s great practice for when she has a baby.”

The source added that Brendan, who works as a police officer just as Miranda’s dad did, has provided the singer with a sense of normalcy that she greatly needed and that he makes her feel grounded and “safe” after her tumultuous marriage to Blake Shelton.