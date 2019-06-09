Watch Switzerland Vs. England Live Stream: UEFA Nations League 3rd-Place Game, Start Time, Preview, Watch Live

England and Switzerland, loser of the UEFA Nations League semifinals, compete to take home the consolation prize in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

For the second time in 11 months, England came within two games of their first trophy since the country that claims to have invented the sport won its first and only World Cup — 53 years ago, as the BBC reported. But both times — first at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and just this week in the semifinal of the first-ever UEFA Nations League — Manager Gareth Southgate’s squad came up short and ended up playing for third place. In last year’s World Cup, England bowed to Belgium in the consolation playoff. Now, the Three Lions get another shot at a third-place finish, when they take on Switzerland — losers in the semifinals to host nation Portugal — in the Nations League consolation game that will live stream on Sunday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Switzerland vs. England UEFA Nations League third-place match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Western European Time at the 30,000-seat Estádio D. Afonso Henriques in Guimarães, Portugal, on Sunday, June 9. In the United Kingdom, start time will also be 2 p.m. British Summer Time, while in Switzerland, the live stream begins at 3 p.m. Central European Time.

In the United States, kickoff is scheduled for 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 6 a.m. Pacific. In India, the live stream gets underway at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Southgate told the BBC that the third-place game, far from being a consolation prize, is “an important international match,” and his team planned to approach it that way.

“We lost an important game and we have got thousands of fans here and we need to make sure our performance gives something back and that we finish the season in the right manner,” Southgate said.

England’s semifinal, 3-1 extra time defeat to the Netherlands on Thursday snapped a five match winning streak for the team, and six out of seven including the team’s win against the same Switzerland side they face in Sunday, in a friendly match last September, according to Soccerway.

England has not suffered a defeat to Switzerland since 1981, going back 11 matches, of which they have won eight with three drawn, per 11v11.

England Manager Gareth Southgate has led his team to semifinals of two straight major tournaments. Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Switzerland vs. England UEFA Nations League consolation match, log in to WatchESPN, the online-streaming service offered by sports broadcasting giant ESPN that will stream the feed from its ESPN2 channel. WatchESPN is free of charge to anyone with login credentials from a cable or satellite TV service provider. It is also available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

Another way to watch the Switzerland vs. England Nations League semifinal is to access the streaming video provided by Univision Now or by downloading the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the match live on their TV sets.

To view the live stream for free without login credentials from a cable or satellite provider, fans can sign up for a free trial of a live TV streaming package, such as Sling TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. All of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but also offer seven-day free trial periods, allowing fans to watch the Switzerland-England game without a fee.

Within the United Kingdom and Ireland, the match will be live streamed by Sky Go Extra, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and Ireland will need a Sky Sports subscription.

In Switzerland, W9 Suisse Sport and DAZN DACH will carry a live stream. In the host nation of Portugal, Sport TV streams the game.

For fans in India, Sony Liv will stream the Nations League Swiss-English showdown. And throughout many countries in Africa, South African sports network Super Sport will carry a live stream of the crucial match.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that carry a live stream of the Switzerland vs. England UEFA Nations League third-place showdown, see LiveSoccerTV.com.