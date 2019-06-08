Dobby The House Elf From Harry Potter Is Trending On Twitter Thanks To A Creepy Video

Dobby is allegedly seen on security footage wandering along someone's driveway.

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers from the Harry Potter series regarding Dobby the house elf. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet seen or read all of the franchise and wish to avoid spoilers.

Dobby, the much-loved house elf from the Harry Potter series, is currently trending on Twitter. Some fans are too scared to click through and find out why after still being traumatized by Dobby’s death. However, for those who are brave of heart and take a leap into the unknown, the reason for the Twitter trend is… interesting.

The trends section on Twitter is an instant snapshot of what everyone is talking about the most on the social media platform. So, when the term “Dobby” started trending, Harry Potter fans everywhere couldn’t help but notice. After all, it is such a strange term to be trending all of a sudden. It has been many years since the books concluded and the same goes for the movies. As a result of this, fans have known for some time about Dobby’s devastating fate.

Yet, here is Dobby trending on Twitter.

The reason for it becomes quickly apparent when one clicks on the hyperlink in the trend section of Twitter.

Instantly, a video is shown, over and over again, as people retweet it, of what appears to be a very much alive — and possibly inebriated — Dobby the house elf wandering along someone’s driveway. The video is from a home security camera so is very grainy but there is no mistaking the house elf’s shape and people instantly started cheering that Dobby is, in fact, alive and living in the muggle world.

While there is not a lot of information regarding when this was filmed, a Twitter user, jae bee, a model, brand ambassador, and YouTuber, appears to be the original poster of the video to Twitter. However, she states that a woman called Vivian Gomez was the initial poster of the video footage.

On Gomez’s Facebook account, the video was posted on June 6.

Loading...

“So I woke up Sunday morning and saw this on my camera and am trying to figure out… what the heck??” Vivian’s caption reads.

“First I saw the shadow walking from my front door then I saw this thing… has anyone else seen this on their cameras?? The other two cameras didn’t pick it up for some reason.”

Harry Potter fans who were instantly excited about the possibility of Dobby still being alive need to settle down, though. As many Twitter users have pointed out, the shadowing of the vehicle in the driveway and the image of what appears to be Doggy are different, indicating a very clever photoshop attempt on the video.

“The car shadow and Dobby’s shadow are in two different directions… from the same light source,” said Justme 712 on Twitter.