Khloe Kardashian Wishes Kanye West A Happy Birthday In Heartfelt Instagram Snap

Khloe Kardashian just took to Instagram to post a photo of her and her brother-in-law Kanye West (who is married to the socialite’s older sister, Kim) and wish him a happy birthday. The black-and-white snap shows Khloe leaning on West’s shoulder as the pair look into the camera.

“Happy birthday Ye!! Cheers to you always! You are such an incredible husband, daddy, uncle, brother, friend to us all. Thank you for being YOU! Thank you for all that you do and for all that you are! We love you so much!!”

Fans posted their comments to send Ye birthday wishes and comment on the photo.

“Aww I love it,” said one.

“Pretty Khlo,” another added.

“Happy birthday to this soul,” yet another chimed in.

West and Kim celebrated their anniversary in Las Vegas last month, and People reports that the “Heartless” rapper took his wife to see Céline Dion in concert. Kim posted lots of clips from her time at the performance and appeared to be having a great time, even signing along to Dion’s hit, “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now.”

“Kim and Kanye both agreed that since they have a newborn, they didn’t want to make huge anniversary plans,” a source said of the couple’s trip.

“Kanye surprised Kim with a trip to Las Vegas and it was perfect. They had a fun celebration and a short getaway.”

Loading...

As for Khloe, her and her ex, basketball player Tristan Thompson, have been on the outs since Jordyn Woods allegedly hooked up with him. As The Inquisitr reported, Khloe is reportedly refusing to forgive Woods for her involvement with the cheating scandal. She claims that she treated Woods like a sister, and her involvement in the scandal made her feel betrayed. However, she did admit that it was Thompson who was to blame for breaking the family apart.

Although Khloe doesn’t want anything to do with Woods, her sister, Kylie Jenner, is reportedly trying to mend her relationship with the 21-year-old model. Despite the drama between Khloe and Woods, the media personality is apparently fine with Kylie having a relationship with Woods.

Before the cheating scandal, Kylie and Woods were extremely close, but as The Inquisitr previously reported, the pair went their separate ways after Woods allegedly hooked up with Thompson at a house party. The scandal led to both Thompson and Woods being cut from the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and Khloe ended her relationship with the athlete.