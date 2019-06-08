Watch Finland Vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Live Stream: UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Start Time, Group J Match

Two teams in need of a win in the race for second place in Group J, Finland and Bosnia and Herzegovina, face off in a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier.

The battle for UEFA Euro 2020 qualification in Group J comes down to a race for second place, with group leader Italy already appearing firmly ensconced in the top spot. But the contest for the Number 2 spot remains wide open, and a crucial game in that race pits fourth-place Republic of Finland against favored, third-place Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday. But Finland will be the more desperate of the sides, as the Bosnians have a fall–back position. By winning their group in last year’s UEFA Nations League, as Reuters reports, The Golden Lilies have earned themselves a chance at Euro 2020 qualification through UEFA’s new playoff system, regardless of where they finish in Group J, or the outcome of the match that will live stream on Saturday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Finland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group J match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern European Summer Time at the 17,000-seat Tampere Stadium in Tampere, Republic of Finland on Saturday, June 8. In Bosnia and Herzegovina, the live stream will begin at 6 p.m. Central European Summer Time.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 5 p.m. British Summer Time on Saturday. In the United States, kickoff will take place at noon Eastern Daylight Time, 9 a.m. Pacific. In India, the live stream may be accessed starting at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night, India Standard Time.

Fans of the English domestic league will find some added intrigue in the game, as two stars of newly promoted Norwich City find themselves on opposite sides of Saturday’s contest. For Finland, 29-year-old striker Teemu Pukki, who led Norwich City with 30 goals last season (per Soccerway), was named his country’s Player of the Year, as well as winning the same award in the English Football League Championship, in which he was also top scorer.

Pukki will face his Norwich teammate Mario Vrančić, a 30-year-old midfield star who added another 10 goals for Norwich, PinkUn.com reports.

The first — and until Saturday only — time Finland has faced Bosnia and Herzegovina came in 2004, per 11v11, when Bosnia and Herzogovina scored a 1-0 win in an international friendly match.

To watch a live stream of the Finland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group J match, use WatchESPN, the online streaming service provided by sports conglomerate ESPN. The live stream from ESPNews, which airs this game, is included with most cable or satellite provider subscriptions.

Another way to watch the Finland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier showdown live stream online from Finland is to access the streaming video provided by Univision Now, or by downloading the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Finland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA Euro qualifier match on their TV sets.

To view the Finland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match for free, without a cable subscription, fans can also check out an internet TV streaming service such as Sling TV, or Fubo TV. Both of these “over-the-top” services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they also offer seven-day trial periods. Thanks to that free week, fans can watch the Group J game streamed live at no charge.

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, SportKlub 1 Serbia is scheduled cot carry a live stream, as is Nova BH TV. Inside the Republic of Finland, ViaPlay Finland will livestream the match.

To access a live stream in the United Kingdom and in Ireland requires a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

Throughout much of the Middle East, BeIn Sports Connect will be the main live streaming source. For fans in India, Sony Liv will stream the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier. For a full list of further live stream sources for Finland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina in other countries around the world, visit the Live Soccer TV site.