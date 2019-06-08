Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Summer Pulls Out All The Stops

New Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Summer is seriously concerned about her mother, despite Phyllis’s lousy behavior recently.

Summer (Hunter King) reaches out to Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Jack (Peter Bergman) because she cannot reach Phyllis, according to SheKnows Soaps. Although Nick doesn’t go into details, he tells his daughter that Phyllis caused some issues for him, and he thinks she may have left Genoa City to get her head on straight.

Although Nick reassures Summer, he instantly blames Adam (Mark Grossman) for Phyllis being missing. Nick questions his brother about his daughter’s mother disappearance. Adam denies knowing anything about it, and Nick gives him a warning. Despite Phyllis’s bad behavior, Nick vows to bring a world of hurt to his brother if he harmed Phyllis in any way, which is a surprise given how badly things recently ended between Nick and Phyllis.

Elsewhere, Summer talks to Jack about her missing mom. Jack also blames Adam, but perhaps not in the same way Nick blames him. Jack believes that everything Phyllis did to embarrass Summer at Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Billy’s (Jason Thompson) recommitment ceremony was Adam’s big idea. Phyllis did participate in it, but Jack assures Summer that eventually, Phyllis will be sorry that she didn’t stick around and help Summer through her failed marriage with Kyle (Michael Mealor).

Despite reassurances from the two men Summer knows she can count on, she’s not convinced that Phyllis is okay. Summer doesn’t think her mom would’ve left with no word at all. Eventually, Summer convinces Devon (Bryton James) to help her get into her mother’s suite at the Genoa City Athletic Club, and Devon is happy to help, despite his own problems with Elena (Brytni Sarpy), according to The Inquisitr.

Once she gets inside her mother’s room, Summer’s worst fears are realized. Her mother’s toiletries and car keys are there. It becomes clear that Phyllis did not leave on purpose. Summer calls her dad and lets Nick know that something happened to Phyllis, and Nick is concerned about Summer’s mother. There are plenty of people who are mad at Phyllis, but seemingly none of them are angry enough to hurt her, so this is a real mystery to Summer, Nick, and Jack.

During all of that, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) reaches out to Adam to make an exchange: Phyllis for Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). Unfortunately for Phyllis and her daughter, Adam does not have Chloe, and he’s not so sure he cares to have Phyllis back either, which may mean no deal, leaving Kevin stuck with a kidnapped Phyllis. Given his desperation, there’s no telling what Kevin will end up doing.