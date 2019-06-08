Greg Rikaart’s Most Memorable Moments As Kevin On ‘The Young And The Restless’

Greg Rikaart returned to The Young and the Restless today, and his Genoa City character, Kevin, is going back to his bad boy roots.

According to The Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap, Kevin kidnapped Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and held her in a dark room underground while she yelled out for help. He roared right back into town after living under an assumed name in Portland, Oregon, with his wife, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), and their daughter.

Now that he’s back, Kevin is right in the middle of trouble again.

Earlier today, the show’s official social media accounts posted a great video of Rikaart sitting on the Society set and looking back at the top four memorable Kevin moments in Genoa City. Rikaart commented on some of the scenes, and he seemed surprised to see some of the throwback moments.

In the first clip, a Hawaiian shirt-clad Kevin walked into the restaurant where Lily (Christel Khalil) and her friends were sitting at a booth. The girls were obviously in high school, and they drooled over Kevin, who they decided was older than J.T. (Thad Luckinbill). Lily primped and asked the girls how she looked, and presumably, she went to speak with Kevin. Ultimately, Kevin ended up sleeping with an underage Lily and left her with a sexually transmitted disease.

Next, Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Kevin had gone on a date that was fake on Lauren’s part. Kevin had been obsessed with Lauren, who later married his brother, Michael (Christian LeBlanc). After that clip, Rikaart revealed that he felt a bit bad for Kevin.

Throwing it back because these brothers are about to reunite! @gregrikaart returns to #YR tomorrow. ???? Get ready to see why Kevin is coming back to Genoa City! #TBT pic.twitter.com/fL7OWwlqZR — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 6, 2019

Loading...

Of course, the next scene is a memorable one for fans, and in it, Kevin is a real villain. Rikaart proclaimed the scene as one of his most fun days at work ever. A drunk and angry Kevin set fire to Gina’s after he locked Colleen Carlton in the cooler. Flames devoured everything as bottles and glass began breaking, and the whole place was engulfed. Kevin proclaimed that he gets even instead of getting mad.

Although Colleen was saved, she blamed Kevin, even though authorities never found Kevin guilty of the crime.

Finally, Kevin shared a New Year’s Eve moment with Chloe. They’d had a huge fight before, and Kevin went out with “Spray Tan Girl” that evening, but Chloe showed up shortly before the ball dropped, and as the clock counted down to the new year, Kevin and Chloe kissed in a brief moment of happiness together.