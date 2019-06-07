‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Nick Bursts Adam’s Bubble

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, June 7, brings Kevin’s dramatic return to Genoa City, and his behavior is shocking. Plus, Nick tells Adam no deal on Christian, Sharon tells Rey about her and Adam’s sordid past, Devon and Elena make love, and Kyle gets Rey’s blessing to marry Lola.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) informed his brother Adam (Mark Grossman) that he wouldn’t trade Christian for all the Dark Horses in the world. If that’s the deal, then Nick will keep his son, and Adam can have the company along with a photo of Christian. After he told Adam his answer, Nick went to Sharon’s (Sharon Case) to talk to Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), and he wasn’t thrilled that Rey hadn’t caught Adam’s maneuvering. Nick also warned Sharon to be careful and reminded her of Adam’s past poor behavior. When Nick left, Sharon told Rey all about what Adam did with Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), which left Rey suitably shocked. Then Sharon admitted that she and Adam were damaged souls and kindred spirits.

Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) enjoyed their incredibly new engagement even though Kyle hadn’t given her a ring. After he got approval from Lola, Kyle went to ask Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) for his blessing to marry Lola. Rey felt it was too soon, but eventually, he relented and welcomed Kyle to the family. Meanwhile, Lola got Abby (Melissa Ordway) to agree to plan their blessed day. Abby also got Lola to agree to be cool with an expensive ring if that’s what Kyle buys.

Today on #YR, Rey uncovers a secret and Nick gathers evidence against Adam. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/mULARNn3mw pic.twitter.com/kPIxZpfWqk — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 6, 2019

At Devon’s (Bryton James), he cooked a meal for Elena (Brytni Sarpy). She discussed leaving Genoa City, but Devon asked her to stay and live with him. He made them dinner, and then after, they went upstairs and made love. Devon saw an unhappy Hilary (Mishael Morgan) twice, but he managed to soldier through despite his strange visions of his dearly departed wife. Devon reassured Elena that he had no regrets. The Inquisitr reported that Elena doesn’t stay happy for long, though.

Loading...

Jack (Peter Bergman), Michael (Christian LeBlanc), and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) met at Society, and then Michael had to run to help Nick with his legal emergency at Dark Horse. Jack asked Lauren the secret to a happy marriage, and Lauren revealed that she knows what it is like to lose Michel, so she appreciates what she has. Lauren assured Jack that he is charming and there is somebody special out there for him.

Finally, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) awakened in a dark room underground and called for help. Kevin (Greg Rikaart) stood outside the door and listened.