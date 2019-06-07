‘Games Of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Slaps Conan O’Brien In The Face During Drinking Game

She apologized and hugged him afterward, though.

Sophie Turner channeled her Game of Thrones character Sansa Stark, giving late-night TV host Conan O’Brien a slap across the face while demonstrating a drinking game, Yahoo Style reports. She apologized profusely afterward, however.

Though Sophie first entered our hearts as a teenager playing the adolescent Sansa Stark when Game of Thrones began, that was over a decade ago, and now she’s an adult woman who can legally drink. And like the English such as herself stereotypically do, Sophie appears to enjoy a rowdy drinking game.

On Thursday’s episode of Late Night With Conan O’Brien, Sophie demonstrated to host Conan and co-host Andy Richter a drinking game she played on the set of X-Men: Dark Phoenix. The game, as she explained, is as simple and straightforward as can be: Two players stand face-to-face, one takes a shot of tequila and the other smacks them across the face before they can swallow their shot. Sounds less like a game and more like an act of consensual assault, but apparently Sophie and her friends do things differently than the rest of us.

Then, she asked if she could demonstrate it to Conan.

“We played this brilliant game called Tequila Slaps. I really want to play this game with you,” she told her host.

She then produced a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila, which, in case you were wondering, retails for about $150, and then poured shots for both Conan and Andy. The two men joked that Andy would get to enjoy the tequila without getting slapped.

Just as Sophie explained would happen, Conan took a swig of the drink, and before he could swallow, Sophie clocked him across the face.

Conan appeared stunned, although, as he later admitted, he should have known it was coming, as Sophie had clearly warned him that he’d be getting slapped. Still, Sophie herself was apologetic, telling the 56-year-old host, “I’m so sorry!” before hugging him.

Loading...

The two then talked about how this game has gone for Sophie, who admitted that it’s left her with deep purple bruises across her face. A stunned Conan made sure that she consented before playing, and Sophie assured him that she does.

“Wow, that’s quite a workplace,” quipped Richter.

Conan, for his part, took it all in good stride, telling Sophie — and the viewers — that this was the most exciting thing that had happened to him in a long time.

Sophie Turner stars in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which opens this weekend.