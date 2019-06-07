‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Wyatt Overhears Shocking Truth About Beth

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of June 10 reveal that more people may find out the truth about Beth Spencer. Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) already knows that Beth is alive, but Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will overhear some shocking news about his niece. Meanwhile, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) will find out who Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) really is.

Monday, June 10 – Thomas Learns The Truth About Beth

Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will panic after she makes a mistake that may land her in jail, per The Inquisitr. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she will tell Thomas that Phoebe is actually Beth. The news will come as a huge shock to Thomas. He will immediately accuse the blonde of lying to him.

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will argue about the annulment.

Tuesday, June 11 – Zoe Question’s Xander’s Love

Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will emotionally blackmail Xander. Hoping to silence him, she will question whether he really loves her if he wants to send her father to jail.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas’ disbelief will quickly dissipate. Instead, Thomas will vent his anger about the impossible situation that Steffy unknowingly finds herself in. He will be furious that Steffy’s baby actually belongs to Hope and Liam.

Wednesday, June 12 – Liam Moves Into Steffy’s House

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) invites Liam to move back into the cliff house. Liam would love to spend more time with the girls and accepts her offer, per Highlight Hollywood.

Flo and Zoe will argue about telling Hope and Liam the truth. Zoe does not want to go to jail, while a desperate Flo wants to come clean.

Thursday, June 13 – Wyatt Spencer Overhears Truth About Beth

Thomas has a difficult decision to make. He knows that he should tell Hope that her baby is alive. But he is afraid that Hope and Liam will reunite, and that would ruin his plans. He is also worried about Steffy and how she will react to losing her baby.

Wyatt will overhear Flo, Xander, and Zoe talking about Beth. He will demand some answers and question why they are talking about his niece.

Friday, June 14 – Thomas’ Threats On The Bold And The Beautiful

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) realizes that his marriage to Brooke is under strain. He is concerned because their arguments about their children have escalated. Will “Bridge” be able to weather the storm?

Thomas levels threats against a stunned Zoe, Flo, and Xander.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.