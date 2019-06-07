Recordings Reveal Jenelle Eason’s Desperate Call To 911 As David Eason Smashes Up Their Home

While things came to a head after David Eason shot and killed the family dog, the controversial reality star has been having trouble controlling his temper for some time. Radar Online obtained recordings of a shocking 911 call Jenelle Eason placed just days before Christmas in which she begs for help while hiding in her attic as David rampages with a gun through the house.

On December 23, 2018, Jenelle called Columbus County Emergency Services for help.

“My husband is freaking out,” the 27-year-old tells the operator. “He’s outside freaking out. He’s smashing our front door trying to get inside.”

At the operator’s prompting, the former Teen Mom 2 star tells the 911 operator that she is hiding out in the attic while their daughter Ensley was asleep in her bedroom.

“He said I locked him out and took his phone,” she said. “He was outside looking for his phone. He got upset over an article. You can hear him yelling. He’s outside smashing stuff.”

As you’d expect, the operator was worried that Jenelle was hiding out while her daughter was exposed in the bedroom below. Jenelle assured her that she could see Ensley’s room from where she was perched.

The operator, trying to determine exactly what kind of danger the family was in, asked if David was carrying a weapon.

“Yeah he does, he has a gun. He broke my front door, I don’t how it looks. I’m in the attic,” she said.

Also on Thursday, TMZ reported that a newly-released 911 call revealed that David opened a suspicious package filled with white powder.

The couple received the package on May 15, the day that they lost custody of two-year-old Ensley. According to the call, David grabbed the family’s mail and opened a letter when white powder came pouring out and got all over her car. Jenelle says that David dropped the package after opening, but they are concerned because they don’t know what kind of substance was inside the envelope. The package was addressed from what looked like the Brunswick County Clerk.

The recording begins with the 911 operator calling Janelle to see if she was alright because they had received a call from her number, but the caller hung up. “I was just wanting an officer to come down and talk to me at my house,” Jenelle tells the operator, in reference to the package.

Police responded to the call and filed a report.

Though we still don’t have details about whether the powder was a real threat or a hoax, the 911 call reveals new details about the scare.